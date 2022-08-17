Bun B Talks Trill Burgers and Transitions – EUR Exclusive | VIDEO

*Transitions are a marvel to behold. Indeed, not all of us are able to shed the trappings of a past life to take flight in a new one. To be certain, rapper Bun B is a legend at this point.

Once part of a duo when alongside the late Pimp C as members of UGK, Bun B aka Bernard James freeman has evolved over several stages in his life, taking lessons learned from each phase with him to the next level.

Today, Bun B’s Trill Burgers stands as the best hamburger in America, according to “Good Morning America.”

However, if that doesn’t move the needle for you, just ask the hundreds of Rock the Bells concertgoers who braved temperatures in the high 90s for up to 45 minutes in order to get ahold of one of those succulent morsels.

The food court, which featured products from Nas, Mia X, Ghostface Killah and many others, was a popular destination, despite the relentless midday sunlight.

EURweb was definitely in the house on the prowl for a great story when one literally appeared out of nowhere as PR reps scrambled to secure interview times for the amassed media.

Despite the scorching sun, as well as the fiery grills, Bun B seemed relatively unphased and energetic while directing activity near his food stand. It was as good a time as any to get the scoop on the Trill Burger.

EURweb.com: First, tell me about the energy it took to transfer from one endeavor to the next.

Bun B: Realistically, I have always been in the service industry. From my early days in the street to me being a recording artist, and now the burger. I am in the service industry. I’m trying to supply a product and I want repeat business. So, I gotta provide the best product available and it’s gotta differentiate from everything else.

Realistically, any product that I’m selling, somebody else is selling. Everything I learned as a salesman transitions from one trade to another because it’s really about my personality, the way I break the ice with people, and the way that I make people feel comfortable when I purchase the product.

EURweb.com: So, these are the attributes that are universal throughout your endeavors?

Bun B: Absolutely, as long as it’s from industry to industry, business rules and acumen will always apply. I don’t want to keep it in the street aspect, let’s keep it in the business aspect; this burger is an album.

Same price point, same demographic, but what I’m doing is meeting my base where they are with the product. I’m trying to make the experience as immersive as possible, as I would with the music. The only thing is, the only way to enjoy a burger repeatedly is, you’ve got buy the burger repeatedly.

That’s a great business model for me, but it also means I have to put that much more into the product in order for people to buy it over and over again. Trill Burgers has created what I believe, and Good America has validated, the best burger in the country. I believe in the world, but we’ll start here and see where we go.

EURweb.com: So, tell me how you plan on reinventing the proverbial wheel?

Bun B: Two beef paddies from 44 farms in Texas, two slices of cheese, caramelized un-gins (onions) on there with a little sweet soy sauce on a potato roll with two pickles and our patented Trill Sauce.

Chef Mike Pham was the creator of the burger and I was the research and development department.

I used everything I’d use to sell an album to sell a burger. Now that my hometown is solidified behind me, now I can go out into the world. It’s like we’re on tour right now. A promo tour. I’m taking the burger around America right now.

EURweb.com: Each of the booths here is selling a food product that is owned by a rap artist.

Bun B: Rock The Bells Festival is literally my fan base. Realizing this entry point that we have here, culturally, I decided to bring in other hip-hop artists into the food space as well, and created the Trill Mills Food Court.

It was the idea of bringing in more and more hip-hop artists that were food entrepreneurs. I asked them if could I bring my burger and they said yes. But I thought it would be a good look if Mia X could be here. She’s got gumbo and I don’t think she’s really taken this far before.

We reached out to Sweet Chick, Nas’ chicken company. I reached out to Styles P like ‘Yo, you got the juice bar. Can you bring Juices of Life over?’ We had been talking to Ghostface Killah about helping him start a coffee concept. He ended up going with another company. I said ‘Yo, let me bring that over.’

Styles P made a great point earlier. He said this might be the first true hip-hop festival because it’s organized by hip-hop, with a full hip-hop stage, and all the food vendors are hip-hop. Hip-hop is providing everything that’s needed at this festival.

Bun B’s Trill Burgers is currently causing all kinds of waves across the food landscape and likely inspiring other hip-hop artists who’re hyped about taking their own products to the next level.

Meanwhile, Trill Burgers is planning on taking it to the next level. While franchises and brick-and-mortar locations are still in the works, Bun B is still introducing his product to the salivating public.

Four Trill Burger pop-up events are slated in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area within the coming weeks.