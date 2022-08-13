Saturday, August 13, 2022
Nipsey Hussle to Posthumously Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Nipsey Hussle is set to receive the Hollywood Walk of Fame star at a ceremony this Monday, August 15 — a day that would have marked his 37th birthday.

The announcement was made by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on August 10. The Walk of Fame ceremony to celebrate the Crenshaw rapper will begin at 10 a.m. PT.

Others on the Walk of Fame 2022 list include the Black Eyes Peas, NFL legend Michael Strahan, actor Michael B. Jordan, and more.

His fellow rappers on the Walk of Fame this year are 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and DJ Khaled. Ludacris is set to receive his Walk of Fame star in 2023.

Eric Holder Jr. - Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle was shot dead on March 31, 2019, right in front of his Marathon Clothing store.

The killer, Eric Holder, could be sentenced to life in jail without parole, according to experts. In July, a jury convicted him on first-degree murder charges.

Apart from the Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the late rapper still has another honor right there in California: a new rail station will be named after him, according to an announcement by Los Angele’s Metro Rail.

The station, which is located in Nipsey Hussle Square, will serve the Hyde Park K-Line. It is one of eight stops along the route, passing through some of the oldest neighborhoods in Inglewood and LA.

“From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people,” said Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Los Angeles Councilman.

He added: “Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it. Is that alright?”

Fisher Jack

