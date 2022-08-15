Super Producer Will Packer Talks New ‘Beast’ Film Starring Idris Elba | Watch EUR Exclusive

*EUR caught up with “Beast” producer Will Packer to speak about this exciting new thriller directed by Baltasar Kormákur and starring Idris Elba.

In the film, Elba plays a father of two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.

Per press release, Elba portrays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Starz Attracts Stars for ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ New Season Celebration | PICs/EURexclusive/Look!

In my exclusive conversation with Mr. Packer, he explains why Idris Elba was the only man he had in mind to play the role of Dr. Nate in this human vs. beast tale.

“Will and I both like to find projects that stretch us,” said Elba in a statement via the studio. “When he brought me this script, I was like, ‘Really, Will? Okay. We’re going here…’ We’ve done thrillers before, but this steps into a different realm. That was super exciting, and the script was not only good, but it was also very fulfilling. This film just got better as we got together as a collective. Baltasar added and enriched what was good about it already. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Check out what Will had to say about Mr. Elba via the clip below.

“Beast” opens in theaters nationwide on August 19.