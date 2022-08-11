Starz Attracts Stars for ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ New Season Celebration | PICs/EURexclusive/Look!

*The stars of the popular Starz series from 50 Cent gathered in New York’s Bowery Hotel to celebrate Season 2 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” debuting this Sunday, August 14th.

The exclusive event attracted the series stars Patina Miller, Joey Bada$$, Omar Epps, MeKai Curtis, Antonio Ortiz, and more.

Remy Ma, Little Ceaser formerly of Black Ink -booted over alleged animal cruelty – MSNBC’s Ari Melber, singer LaToya Luckett, the controversial Bishop Lamor Whitehead who rocked his favorite Gucci wear, and actor Wendell Pierce were among those who showed up to wish the cast well.

EURweb Spotlight’s host and iHeart radio personality Jazmyn ‘Jaz’ Summers was one of the few press members there.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: London Brown Teases Details About Season 2 of ‘Power Book 3 Raising Kanan’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

In season two of the popular series, Raq (Patina Miller) tries to mend the fractures in the Thomas family. As she continues to expand her empire, Kanan (MeKai Curtis), who is playing the 50 Cent character in his youth, doubts his future in the drug game.

The new series ventures into dark territory as Kanan learns more about the drug game that his mother Raquel Thomas introduced him to. Raquel now controls every aspect of the product distribution due to Unique getting framed for murdering Officer Howard in the previous season.

Patina says playing Raquel was a role she embraced, “Oh my God, I get this woman. I know this woman.” I know what her inner struggle is. I know what it's like to be the mother and to be the child of a young mom. And I know what it's like to be in a position of power and have men question you at every turn and always having to prove yourself. I just loved that Raq got to be many different things and that was all in one script. Not just the strong woman, because that's easy. That's the easy thing for black women to play - strong. But I love that you got to see her vulnerable side with her son; her sexy and flirtatious side with Symphony; her very much like the Mama Bear when she goes to meet Unique; and then just the matriarch when the family is all together and that love."

The ten episodes start streaming Sundays on Starz August 14.

Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers youtube and follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook