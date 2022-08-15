Monday, August 15, 2022
EUR Book Look: ‘Indigenous Knowledge – An Alternative for Food Security and Wellness in Africa’

By Fisher Jack
Emmanuel O Oritsejafor and Indigenous Knowledge book cover
*He is the author of a new academic publication, Indigenous Knowledge: An Alternative for Food Security and wellness in Africa. Of Nigerian heritage, Emmanuel O. Oritsejafor whose high school education was at Lagos Baptist Academy, Nigeria, received his M.A and Ph.D. in Political Science from Clark- Atlanta University and he is a post-graduate of Harvard University Institute for Management and Leadership in Education (MLE Class of 2013).

Oritsejafor’s teaching and research interests include Political Economy, Public Policy and Public Administration, Human Security and Terrorism, Oil and Gas Politics, International Relations, International Law, and Organizations.

Writing in his book, Oristejafor believes that “Indigenous Knowledge” needs to play a central role in addressing food insecurity because IK methods result in sustainable agricultural practices which improve wellness.

In “Indigenous Knowledge,” Oristejafor argues the application of Indigenous Knowledge in global communities and demonstrates why it is an invaluable development alternative.

He also notes that Native Indians in the Americas have survived over several generations using IK for agriculture and wellness purposes.

Oristejafor establishes the severity and breadth of food insecurity on the continent of Africa and critiques the Western-led development model which has proven to lack the quality needed in solving Africa’s food security needs.

In this regard, Oristejafor suggests that indigenous knowledge(IK) should serve as one of the central models for addressing food security because it takes into account consideration for the specificities of local conditions and relies on the knowledge and the environment of African communities.

Emmanuel O Oritsejafor
Oristejafor puts forward the basis for his argument, and that the reliance on modern technologies have not been able to reduce hunger and poverty in Africa by half, at least. IK from an academician perspective is amongst books you should read and have in a lifetime.

Emmanuel Oritsejafor is Chair, Department of Political Science at North Carolina Central University, North Carolina University, Durham, NC. Book cover is beautifully illustrated and designed by TAYO Fatunla.

Published by Lexington Books – Rowman & Littlefield, Indigenous Knowledge: An Alternative for Food Security and wellness in AfricaISBN – 978-1793615084 is available on Amazon.

TAYO Fatunla
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti is featured in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. tfatunla@hotmail.com

Fisher Jack

