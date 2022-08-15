Starz Cancels Larenz Tate’s ‘Power’ Spinoff, Third Season of ‘Raising Kanan’ Announced

*A “Power” spinoff series starring Larenz Tate is not moving forward at Starz, according to reports.

The “Power” universe includes spinoffs such as “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.” Another spinoff starring Tate and titled “Power Book V: Influence” had been in the works but is now canceled, Variety reports.

Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at STARZ, spoke to the publication and confirmed that the series is not moving forward. Meanwhile, Deadline reports that a London-based “Power” spin-off is in the works.

“I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” said Busby when asked about the London show. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

Busby also confirmed that there is no chance that James “Ghost” St. Patrick will return to the series as he is indeed dead.

In related news, STARZ has ordered a third season of its hit crime drama series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” ahead of the upcoming season two premiere on August 14.

Per press release, set in the early 1990s, the third series in the “Power” Universe tells the origin story of fan-favorite character, “Kanan Stark,” and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan” and Tony® Award winner Patina Miller (Into the Woods, “Madam Secretary”) as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of ‘Raising Kanan’ to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the season two cast also includes Omar Epps (“House,” Love and Basketball), London Brown (“Ballers”), Malcolm Mays (“Them,” “Snowfall”), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), Hailey Kilgore (“Amazing Stories”), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) and Antonio Ortiz (“High Fidelity,” “The Sinner”).

Season two premiered on August 14 with episodes available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.