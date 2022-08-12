Kathy Hilton Says Poor Vision to Blame for Mistaking Lizzo for Previous | Video

*“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton is blaming her awful vision for mistaking Lizzo for “Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe.

During a game of “Will Kathy Know Them? on “Watch What Happens Live!”, Hilton was asked to identify various celebrities, EW reports. When Lizzo’s picture popped up, Hilton said, “I feel like I do [know her],” before adding, “Precious?”

Laughter can be heard from everyone in the room and host Andy Cohen hid behind his face with his cue cards. “Mathis Family Matters” stars Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper were also on set working the bar and they appeared to chuckle too.

Hilton’s “Real Housewives” costar Crystal Kung Minkoff was on the show and she tried to make the moment less embarrassing by saying “She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious.”

“That’s what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me,” Hilton replied. Watch the moment via the Twitter clip above.

As reported by EW, E! host Nina Parker tweeted, “Black women are not here to be the butt of your jokes. TF is this???”

Per the report, Internet personality Kalen Allen also weighed in on Twitter, writing: “When Precious came out, a lot of people used the character’s name as a derogatory label to fuel their fatphobia and to bully. So no, I don’t think that it’s funny that Lizzo, home minding her own business, had to watch herself be called Precious in front of millions on live tv,” he wrote.

When Queens of Bravo reposted a clip, Hilton took to the comments section to blame her poor vision on the slip-up.

“My vision is awful, the screen was so far away that I couldn’t even recognize Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge?????,” Hilton said, noting that Lizzo wasn’t the only Hollywood star she failed to recognize during the segment.