Friday, August 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kathy Hilton Says Poor Vision to Blame for Mistaking Lizzo for Previous | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

hilton and lizzo
Kathy Hilton and Lizzo / Getty

*“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton is blaming her awful vision for mistaking Lizzo for “Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe.

During a game of “Will Kathy Know Them? on “Watch What Happens Live!”, Hilton was asked to identify various celebrities, EW reports.  When Lizzo’s picture popped up, Hilton said, “I feel like I do [know her],” before adding, “Precious?” 

Laughter can be heard from everyone in the room and host Andy Cohen hid behind his face with his cue cards. “Mathis Family Matters” stars Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper were also on set working the bar and they appeared to chuckle too. 

Hilton’s “Real Housewives” costar Crystal Kung Minkoff was on the show and she tried to make the moment less embarrassing by saying “She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious.”

READ MORE: Lizzo Talks Non-Traditional Relationships – Claims Monogamy is ‘Claustrophobic’ | WATCH

“That’s what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me,” Hilton replied. Watch the moment via the Twitter clip above. 

As reported by EW, E! host Nina Parker tweeted, “Black women are not here to be the butt of your jokes. TF is this???”

Per the report, Internet personality Kalen Allen also weighed in on Twitter, writing: “When Precious came out, a lot of people used the character’s name as a derogatory label to fuel their fatphobia and to bully. So no, I don’t think that it’s funny that Lizzo, home minding her own business, had to watch herself be called Precious in front of millions on live tv,” he wrote.

When Queens of Bravo reposted a clip, Hilton took to the comments section to blame her poor vision on the slip-up.

“My vision is awful, the screen was so far away that I couldn’t even recognize Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge?????,” Hilton said, noting that Lizzo wasn’t the only Hollywood star she failed to recognize during the segment.

Previous articleVanessa Bryant Leaves Courtroom in Tears | VIDEO
Next articleBodycam Shows Police Dragging Marshawn Lynch Out of Car During DUI Arrest | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO