Wendy Williams Still Not Allowed to Access Her $20M Account At Wells Fargo

By Fisher Jack
*It’s been months since reports said that Wendy Williams was completely locked out of her Wells Fargo account—and she doesn’t appear to be any closer to accessing her funds.

In May reports surfaced that the former daytime TV host would be able to access her estimated $20 million fortune “soon,” after a New York judge designated a guardian to oversee her funds, but that has yet to happen. Wendy Williams is reportedly now incapable of even paying her own employees.

According to a source,

“Her team has not been paid since these accounts were shut. Her manager is relatively new, but there are people who have been working for her this entire time and they haven’t seen a dime since the accounts were closed either. People have been floating their services to Wendy for months on end now.”

Wendy Williams - foot - screenshot
Wendy Williams – screenshot

Another source said,

“She gets money through the financial guardian, but it’s not like the level of money Wendy Williams would need to get by in New York City. Her manager is footing the bill for a lot of her personal upkeep right now.”

Wendy Williams‘ bank account was reportedly frozen by #WellsFargo in January because the company was worried she had been subjected to “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.” Williams disagreed with the bank’s claim that she is an “incapacitated person” who requires guardianship, and has since been battling them in court about the situation. Full story on #thejasminebrand.com

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

