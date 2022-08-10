Mary J. Blige on 30th-anniversary of Debut Album & Super Bowl Halftime: ‘I Earned That Moment’ | WATCH

*2022 has so far been a fulfilling year for Mary J. Blige, and she is more than happy about it. She has reflected on her Super Bowl halftime show performance and the 30th anniversary of her debut album, What’s the 411.

As you know, Blige participated in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

In a new interview with Apple Music 1’s Nadeska, the legendary Queen of Hip-Hop Soul said she is not taking any of it for granted and that she is super proud of herself.

“I’m super proud of myself and I’ve never thought I’d ever be able to say that in my lifetime,” said the “Be Without You” in the interview.

At the Super Bowl halftime show, the singer performed “Family Affair,” a hit that ranks No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. She also performed “No More Drama.” Her performance set the stage for the debut of “Good Morning Gorgeous,” which is her 14th studio album.

“I don’t even have the words to explain how full and how huge of an accomplishment that was. I just felt so strong. And I felt like, first of all, grateful to have been asked, but I definitely felt like I earned that moment,” Blige stated. “So when it was my turn, I just showed the world who I was. If you’d never seen me or you never met me or you never went to any of my shows, you know exactly who I am after the Super Bowl. I just couldn’t wait to hit the Mary bopping. I just couldn’t wait to just be myself and do what I do in front of that audience. That was the world, that was a big deal. I was so grateful.”

Mary graced the podium earlier this month to celebrate her successful music career. Her Apple Music Live performance was breathtaking; with her live band, she sang many of her best hits, especially from her first two albums, “What’s The 411” and “My Life.”

Her fans were enthralled with her songs such as “Real Love,” “Mary Jane,” and “Be Happy.” They danced over and over through the night, at New York City’s United Palace Theatre.

She also got to sing “Rent Money” and “Come See About Me,” which are songs from her new album “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Those who missed the performance can tune in here (iTunes required).

Mary J. Blige has dominated the charts for 30 years now. She released her debut album “What’s the 411” in 1992, and it spent a total of seven weeks at the pole position on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

And why else is she so super proud?

“I am super proud of myself because I did a lot of work to get here… I’m proud of my soul, my spirit, my work ethic, the people that I choose to be around me, the energy that I give to people, I’m proud. I’m super proud of how far I came because I come a long way.”