Chris Rock Creating an Animated Version of ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ | VIDEO

*Chris Rock is coming back as narrator and executive producer of the upcoming animated series called “Everybody Still Hates Chris.”

The series has been described as a “reimagined animated version” of the original “Everbody Hates Chris” which starred a young Tyler James Williams.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, the new, animated version has been ordered straight to series and will air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said that Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time, and they are excited to partner with him, 3 Arts, and CBS Studios to bring this project to life and welcome it as the next big hit in their expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as “South Park” and the new “Beavis and Butt-Head,” reports UrbanHollywood411

“Everybody Hates Chris” premiered in 2005 and ran for four seasons, first on UPN and later on the CW. It was created by Chris and Ali LeRoi. Chris Rock doubled up as the narrator.

Other cast members included Tichina Arnold, Terry Crews, Tequan Richmond, Vincent Martella, and Imani Hakim.

“A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our studio for a long time,” stated George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. “It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format.”

Apart from Rock, the series is also executive produced by Dave Becky, Ali LeRoi, Sanjay Shah, and Michael Rotenberg. It is produced by CBS Studios and 3Arts Enetertainment.

The premiere date and casting details are yet to be released.