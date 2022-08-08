Monday, August 8, 2022
Bad Boy Kanye Scrubs ‘Skete is Dead’ Post After Kim K Demands it be Deleted!

By Fisher Jack
Kim K & Pete (Skete is Dead)
*Whew! Kim Kardashian is reportedly not feeling her ex-hubby Kanye West‘s latest post about her other ex-boo, Pete Davidson.

If you hopped on Instagram this Monday morning, then you probably came across Ye’s new Instagram post of a fake news headline that read, “SKETE IS DEAD.” Kanye’s latest jab came shortly after it was announced that the reality star had called it quits with the comedian.

A close source to Kim told the @DailyMail, that she was furious over Kanye’s fake news. picture. She “won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t,” the source told the publication.

“She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects. She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children.” The source added, “[Kim] won’t stand for this type of behavior from him. However, according to the DM, Ye initially wouldn’t take the post down. But after leaving it up for most of the morning, it is now no longer there.”

Wait. There’s more … via TMZ

Not only was the git-back post a shot at Pete Davidson, but Ye also took aim at Kid Cudi, who he had a falling out with after Cudi continued to pal around with Pete while he was dating Kim. The line reads, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

As we reported, Cudi walked off the stage at Rolling Loud Miami last month after unruly fans in the crowd continued throwing things at him.

Sources close to Kim and Kanye tell us the two are getting along as of late, hanging together with their kids.

Kim had a big issue with the social media attacks from Kanye when she was with Pete, and you gotta imagine she’s not too pleased with his new post … even if they split.

Kim Kanye and Pete (Getty)
Meanwhile, in related news, Davidson continues spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie “Wizards!” and Kim K is focused on raising her four children—NorthPsalmChicago and Saint—with Kanye.

At the same time, The Kardashians star isn’t interested in reconciling with the father of her four children. In fact, an insider previously told E! News the divorce is moving ahead.

Fisher Jack

