EUR Exclusive: ‘Ready To Love’ Exit Interview with Dominika Hawkins | WATCH

*The second episode of OWN’s reality dating show, “Ready To Love,” season 6 aired this past Friday night (08/05/22). Dominika Hawkins was the first woman castmember to be forced to walk away.

Even though producers edited the show to make Dominika’s exit occur on the second episode, Hawkins said her departure occurred within just a few hours of the entire cast meeting each other at the opening mixer.

The Miami native claims she was prejudged without being given time for proper introductions. And if trying to impress a room full of men she just met against a timeclock wasn’t bad enough, Hawkins said one of her worst critics was another female cast member. What’s that all about?

Did Hawkins realize she was giving off ‘homegirl vibes’ after it was too late to redeem herself? Which of the male cast members did she connect with before she got the boot?

Click the video above to get her side of the story.