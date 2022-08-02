Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

EP Carlos King Unpacks Season 2 of OWN’s ‘Belle Collective’ | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
0

cast poster
Belle Collective

*Season two of the hit OWN reality series “Belle Collective” kicked off last week and we caught up with executive producer Carlos King to dish about what fans can expect.

Considered the “King” of reality television, Carlos is the CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, which produces shows such as “Hollywood Divas” and “The Next :15,” “Selling It: In the ATL” and “My Super Sweet 16.” Carlos has served as executive producer on four seasons of Bravo’s hit show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi’s Wedding,” and “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding”.

King co-executive produced “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” and produced seasons 1 and 2 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo. Having produced “Season 25: Oprah Behind The Scenes” for the OWN network, he recently signed a first-look deal with OWN, which airs “Belle Collective”.

Check out the super tease trailer for the new season (and meet the new Belles) via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: Filmmaker Addison Henderson Talks New Sci-Fi Feature ‘Givers of Death’ | EUR Exclusive

Per press release, the women of Belle Collective represent the best of Black female entrepreneurship in Mississippi and the ladies are determined to show the positive side of Mississippi, per press release. Although Season 2 is about much more than drama, there will still be plenty of it. The ladies will highlight the journey of entrepreneurship, changing family dynamics, navigating family tragedies, and making it look easy while being fabulous. Tune in as the ladies juggle business, friendship,  family, and children on this season of Belle Collective.

“Belle Collective” is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Cherelle Hinds and Michelle Brando serving as executive producers.

In our exclusive interview with Carlos, he shares the secrets of a successful reality television show and why the ladies of Belle Collective have the “IT” factor required to keep viewers entertained. 

Check out our conversation via the clip below.

Tune in to “Belle Collective” Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.

Previous articleBlack-Owned Kiosk Company Aims to Shake Up the Travel Industry
Next articleEver Wonder Why Old Spice, Colgate and Dawn Are Locked Up at Drug Stores? | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO