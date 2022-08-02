EP Carlos King Unpacks Season 2 of OWN’s ‘Belle Collective’ | EUR Exclusive

*Season two of the hit OWN reality series “Belle Collective” kicked off last week and we caught up with executive producer Carlos King to dish about what fans can expect.

Considered the “King” of reality television, Carlos is the CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, which produces shows such as “Hollywood Divas” and “The Next :15,” “Selling It: In the ATL” and “My Super Sweet 16.” Carlos has served as executive producer on four seasons of Bravo’s hit show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi’s Wedding,” and “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding”.

King co-executive produced “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” and produced seasons 1 and 2 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo. Having produced “Season 25: Oprah Behind The Scenes” for the OWN network, he recently signed a first-look deal with OWN, which airs “Belle Collective”.

Check out the super tease trailer for the new season (and meet the new Belles) via the YouTube clip below.

Per press release, the women of Belle Collective represent the best of Black female entrepreneurship in Mississippi and the ladies are determined to show the positive side of Mississippi, per press release. Although Season 2 is about much more than drama, there will still be plenty of it. The ladies will highlight the journey of entrepreneurship, changing family dynamics, navigating family tragedies, and making it look easy while being fabulous. Tune in as the ladies juggle business, friendship, family, and children on this season of Belle Collective.

“Belle Collective” is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Cherelle Hinds and Michelle Brando serving as executive producers.

In our exclusive interview with Carlos, he shares the secrets of a successful reality television show and why the ladies of Belle Collective have the “IT” factor required to keep viewers entertained.

Check out our conversation via the clip below.

Tune in to “Belle Collective” Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.