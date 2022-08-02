Filmmaker Addison Henderson Talks New Sci-Fi Feature ‘Givers of Death’ | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with award-winning director, writer and actor Addison Henderson to dish about his feature narrative debut, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller “Givers of Death,” which recently premiered at the American Black Film Festival and won best screenplay.

The story centers on a hitman’s quest for peace as he navigates through a city on the brink of collapse due to an incurable virus that has wiped out one-third of the world’s population. Many infected commit suicide to end their agony. Those who cannot bring themselves to end their own lives hire professionals.

In our exclusive conversation with Henderson, he explains the personal inspiration behind the project and what he hopes views take away from some of the dark themes explored in the film.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Meet Cast of the New Teen Comedy ‘Honor Society’ | EUR Video Exclusive

Per press release, since the inception of his production company Night Owl Republic Films in 2005, Henderson has written, produced, and directed feature documentaries, short films, and music videos. Henderson also worked closely with the extraordinary Chadwick Boseman on some of the highest-grossing films of all time, including, “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Henderson is currently in pre-production on a horror thriller titled “Blythe,” and also in development on the supernatural TV series, “The Healer,” which was selected for the PGA’s 16th annual Power of Diversity Master Workshop.

Check out what Henderson told us about his current projects, his feature narrative debut, and how he plans to shake up the sci-fi/horror/supernatural genre. Watch our conversation via the clip below.

“Gives of Death” is coming select theaters, VOD and Digital on August 5th.