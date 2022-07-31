Sunday, July 31, 2022
Former VA Tech LB Who Killed Tinder Date – Who He Assumed Was a Woman – Back on the Field | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isimemen Etute is a happy man after the court cleared him of murder charges. The latter is back at the football field and will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community College according to ESPN reports.

The player was acquitted in May after being accused of killing Jerry Smith, a gay man aged 40, who impersonated a 21-year-old woman, intending to trap unsuspecting college students on Tinder, as reported by SandraRose.com.

Etute’s attorney, James Turk confirmed the news to ESPN, explaining how tough it was finding a Division 1 school willing to enroll the young man following his arrest and charges.

In an emotional closing remark, the lawyer explained that Etute, who was only 18 years at the time of the incident was the victim.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 11-Year-Old Autistic Entrepreneur Receives Full Scholarship to HBCU Florida Memorial University | VIDEO

Isimemen Etute - Jerry Smith / Montgomery County Jail, Facebook
Isimemen Etute – Jerry Smith / Montgomery County Jail, Facebook

Talking to reporters outside the courthouse, Turk said that Etute has earned his right to get back to school and pursue his academic goals besides a sports career. He said that the school that will enroll him will experience a wiser, smarter, and exceptional student and athlete.

The player was 18 when he connected with Smith on Tinder. The latter presented himself as Angie Renee, an emergency room physician.

Smith first performed oral sex on the young man before the two engaged in anal intercourse. Besides, Smith, according to Etute, hid his face and kept the lights off in his apartment.

After the incident, Smith paid the athlete $50 who stopped returning Smith’s texts after hearing rumors around town that he was a man. However, he went back to Smith’s apartment on May 31, 2021, to ascertain his gender, according to the police.

After affirming his suspicions, Etute punched Smith five times and kicked him when he felt Smith going for his gun, according to Turk.

The gay panic defense may have been used successfully in this an several other murder cases but is currently banned in most jurisdictions.

Fisher Jack

