Jeff Porter & Keith L. Craig Form Powerhouse Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution

*Hollywood’s newest and most exciting domestic and international film distribution agency, Porter + Craig Film and Media (pcfilmandmedia) is going full throttle, third quarter, in 2022; forming out of the merger of two energetic industry veterans, Sgt. Major, KEITH L. CRAIG (Ret.) and JEFF PORTER, who have made a monumental impact on both indie and studio film releasing over the past decade.

The agile, multi-industry Leader, and Executive, KEITH L. CRAIG is a 32-year veteran of the US Army who retired as a highly decorated Sergeant Major (Ret.), former Professional Athlete, is also and International Best Selling Author and Award Winning Entertainment Executive.

Hailing from Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures as the former Manager of Central Division theatrical sales and distribution, CRAIG contributed to the development and distribution strategies of the multi-billion ($3B) dollar portfolio which encapsulates the STAR WARS and AVENGERS franchises, the iconic Black Panther film, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards—winning three, and the Oscar-winning movie, COCO.

Celebrating his 10th anniversary as the Founder and CEO of Porter Pictures, JEFF PORTER (the leading Black-owned indie motion picture and TV sales agency in Beverly Hills) has advocated and championed for more than 100 film titles and TV formats in a career spanning over 15 years in independent film sales and distribution. PORTER has successfully placed projects with HBO, BET, RLJ Entertainment, Hulu, Starz, Netflix, Discovery, and many more. Spanning genres from one end of Hollywood to the other— classic to new age.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: KeKe Palmer Claps Back at Zendaya Colorism Comparisons: ‘I’m An Incomparable Talent’

With CRAIGS’s strong roster of contacts within the Disney, Hulu, and ABC families, as well as his knowledge and relationships in domestic and international feature film investments. To follow that with PORTER’s vast track-record of selling independent films’ along with his own major network, company affiliations and inside industry relationships. The two men’s partnership is poised to take independent film distribution and TV content development to the next level.

Earlier this year, just as the country has begun emerging from lockdown due to COVID-19, PORTER + CRAIG released the highly successful limited theatrical premier of its supernatural crime thriller, THE BLACKLIGHT, where it rivaled some of the top-name studio movies in that market. Based on this success, THE BLACKLIGHT will be lighting up the Video-On-Demand market later this summer.

Now, PORTER + CRAIG has recently acquired world right to Cannes Film Festival sensation, the very sexy and seductive romantic “dramedy,” THE VAGABONDS. Along with the provocative true-crime documentary THE HIT by Award-winning television news editor and journalist Chris Halsne, which has already been chosen to premiere at the prestigious Los Angeles Film Festival. Also featuring its newest horror film CAROLTYN (starring Danny Trejo, Bill Cobbs, and Eric Roberts) now, exclusively, playing on BET+ and Omarion’s Omega: The Gift & The Curse—Five-part Docu-series.

JEFF PORTER and KEITH L. CRAIG both say that all this only represents a sampling of what is ahead for PORTER + CRAIG, as they look to close completion funding on several star-studded projects, already secured in their development pipeline over the latter half of 2022 and into the next year.

See pcfilmandmedia.com for more details or contact BNM Publicity Group via email at bnmotionpr@gmail.com.

source: BNM Publicity Group