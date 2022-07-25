KeKe Palmer Claps Back at Zendaya Comparisons: ‘I’m An Incomparable Talent’

*Keke Palmer has responded to online chatter that is comparing her career to that of Zendaya’s.

The conversation was sparked after several online users noted that Palmer is on her way to becoming a household name with her starring role in Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” Some argue that the film is her breakout moment, even though she has been working in Hollywood since she was a child.

“That’s where Zendaya enters the chat (metaphorically) … someone on the bird app said Keke deserves the same hype and adulation Zendaya typically enjoys these days, TMZ writes. And from there … folks blamed colorism for the reason why Zendaya’s career seems to have ascended earlier than Palmer’s.

One Twitter user wrote, “Keke’s net worth is $7 million and Zendaya’s is $20 million. Keke has been a mainstream success since her career began and has put in substantially more work. She should be one of the HIGHEST paid entertainers in the game. So yes it’s colorism.”

Palmer responded to all the chatter, writing in a social media post: “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She added, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

And there you have it.

Meanwhile, as we reported earlier, per CNN, Jordan Peele’s third movie, “Nope,” opened to an estimated $44 million this weekend in North America, according to Universal Pictures. The science-fiction film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya as a Hollywood horse wrangler dealing with some extra-terrestrial problems, was expected to make around $50 million this weekend, according to initial projections.

The opening for “Nope” tops Peele’s first film, “Get Out,” which made $33 million in 2017, but falls short of “Us,” which blew past expectations three years ago, opening to roughly $70 million — more than tripling its $20 million production budget in a single weekend. Both films eventually made $255 million worldwide.