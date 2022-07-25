Monday, July 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

KeKe Palmer Claps Back at Zendaya Comparisons: ‘I’m An Incomparable Talent’

By Ny MaGee
0

KeKe Palmer Claps Back at Zendaya Comparison
KeKe Palmer / Zendaya Credit: Vogue

*Keke Palmer has responded to online chatter that is comparing her career to that of Zendaya’s

The conversation was sparked after several online users noted that Palmer is on her way to becoming a household name with her starring role in Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” Some argue that the film is her breakout moment, even though she has been working in Hollywood since she was a child. 

“That’s where Zendaya enters the chat (metaphorically) … someone on the bird app said Keke deserves the same hype and adulation Zendaya typically enjoys these days, TMZ writes.  And from there … folks blamed colorism for the reason why Zendaya’s career seems to have ascended earlier than Palmer’s.

One Twitter user wrote, “Keke’s net worth is $7 million and Zendaya’s is $20 million. Keke has been a mainstream success since her career began and has put in substantially more work. She should be one of the HIGHEST paid entertainers in the game. So yes it’s colorism.”

READ MORE:  Jordan Peele Did it Again! ‘Nope’ is His Latest #1 Box Office Hit | WatchReactions

Palmer responded to all the chatter, writing in a social media post: “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She added, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

And there you have it.

Meanwhile, as we reported earlier, per CNN, Jordan Peele’s third movie, “Nope,” opened to an estimated $44 million this weekend in North America, according to Universal Pictures. The science-fiction film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya as a Hollywood horse wrangler dealing with some extra-terrestrial problems, was expected to make around $50 million this weekend, according to initial projections.

The opening for “Nope” tops Peele’s first film, “Get Out,” which made $33 million in 2017, but falls short of “Us,” which blew past expectations three years ago, opening to roughly $70 million — more than tripling its $20 million production budget in a single weekend. Both films eventually made $255 million worldwide.

Previous articleDave Chappelle Makes Surprise Appearance at Chris Rock/Kevin Hart Show at MSG
Next articlePolice Force Quits in N.C. Town in Protest Over New Black Female Town Manager
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO