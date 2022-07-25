FX Drops Trailer for ‘Atlanta’ Season 4 | Watch

*The trailer has dropped for the fourth and final season of FX’s “Atlanta,” which is set to premiere in September.

The trailer finds Donald Glover and his crew returning to Atlanta after season 3 wrapped up in Europe. Per Urban Hollywood 411, in the trailer, “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) are outside the liquor store introduced in the first season. But the question is, has Atlanta changed or have they?

Check out the clip below.

Earlier this year, FX confirmed at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that the Emmy-winning comedy-drama series will come to an end after its fourth season.

“Death is natural,” said series star Donald Glover at TCA, per Variety. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”

Glover told reporters, “to be honest, I kind of wanted it to end after season two.”

The third season of the hit series returned in March. The second season finale aired on May 10, 2018. Production on season 3 was shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Both seasons 3 and 4 resumed filming in Paris and Amsterdam in January 2021.

Complex writes, “season 3 was primarily shot in London, Amsterdam, and Paris, as the chapter will follow Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred, aka “Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield); and Van (Zazie Beetz), as they travel throughout Europe. Season 4 will find the crew returning to the ATL.”

“Atlanta” recently earned three Emmy nominations for outstanding cinematography, outstanding directing and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. Since the series debut in 2016, the show has won five Emmy Awards.

The final season of “Atlanta” will air on FX in September.

Watch the trailer below.

