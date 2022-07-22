Friday, July 22, 2022
Stephen Curry Reacts to Brittney Griner’s Detainment, Mocks NBA Peers at ESPYS | Videos

By Ny MaGee
Steph Curry (AP for CNN)
Stephen Curry smiles during a practice session in Cleveland, Saturday, February 19. (AP for CNN)

*The Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry won ESPYS for Best NBA Player and for Best Record-Breaking Performance at Wednesday night’s ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

As host of the ceremony, Curry brought attention to the plight of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February. He was joined by WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith to address the effort being made to free Griner, ESPN reports. 

“It’s been 153 nights now that BG has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home, away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team,” Diggins-Smith said. “All throughout that time, we’ve kept her in our thoughts and in our hearts even though we know that ain’t nearly enough to bring her home, y’all.”

Curry, wearing Griner’s Phoenix Mercury jersey under his tracksuit, went on to call on the “entire global sports community to continue to stay energized on her behalf,” he said.

“She’s one of us, the team of athletes in this room tonight and all over the world. A team that has nothing to do with politics or global conflict,” Curry added. 

In accepting her ESPYS award for Best Play, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe also addressed the Griner controversy. 

“I think honestly what we’ve witnessed tonight is the importance of sport and how much we can bring and how much we can get done in the world with our collective power,” Rapinoe said. “Every time we say her name, it puts pressure on everyone — puts pressure on the administration, puts pressure on Russia. The most striking thing is that BG isn’t here. BG deserves to be free.

“We can support her more and let her know that we love her so much.”

Elsewhere in the show, Curry roasted the Celtics in a skit for the ESPYs, Blavity reports. He earned his fourth NBA championship in June after defeating the team. 

“Proud husband of Ayesha Curry, proud son of Dell Curry, proud daddy of… the Boston Celtics,” he said in a clip shared to Twitter — see below.

Curry also took shots at Celtics forward Grant Williams, saying “Grant Williams, I see you in the building! It’s great to see you again, my man! I know you like this color, I’ll let you borrow it after I’m done. I might even let you wear a ring.”

Watch the moment via the Twitter video below. 

Curry also turned his attention to LeBron James.

“I’m the second NBA player to host this award show. LeBron James hosted this show back in 2007 after losing the NBA Finals. So yes… yes, this feels better,” he said — watch below. 

In the Twitter clip below, Curry and his family took aim at the Sacramento Kings and other sports teams. 

