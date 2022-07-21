New Season of OWN’s ‘Family or Fiancé’ Set to Return in August | Trailer

*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s unscripted series “Family or Fiancé” returns for a new season next month with ten one-hour episodes featuring engaged couples and their families trying to get on the same page before walking down the aisle, according to a news release.

Renowned relationship coach Tracy McMillan serves as host of this “social experiment that brings real-life couples and their disapproving families together for three days to unpack their differences,” per the press release.

According to the official synopsis, after coaching sessions and tasks designed to strengthen bonds, will the families’ renewed understanding persuade them to bless the couple’s happily-ever-after, or will they be forced to choose between family or fiancé?

Check out the trailer via the YouTube clip above.

What happens when your family doesn’t approve of your fiancé? 💍 Find out on the new season of #FamilyOrFiancé on Saturday, August 6 at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/t23nxlMH79 — Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) July 19, 2022

Per OWN, “The new season kicks off with an episode featuring Shanika and Justin, a young couple ready to wed but unresolved family issues have put the celebration on hold. While Shanika attempts to reconcile with her estranged brother, Toney, information about her past, and a shocking story about a prior pregnancy and baby that disappeared, causes Justin and his family great concern.”

“Family or Fiancé” is executive produced by Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross and Jonathan Singer, and co-executive produced by Jason “Ninja” Williams, Valana Hunn and Alicia Bean of Bunim/Murray Productions in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

“Family or Fiancé” returns Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, with ten one-hour episodes.

