Thursday, July 21, 2022
HomeNews
News

New Season of OWN’s ‘Family or Fiancé’ Set to Return in August | Trailer

By Ny MaGee
0

*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s unscripted series “Family or Fiancé” returns for a new season next month with ten one-hour episodes featuring engaged couples and their families trying to get on the same page before walking down the aisle, according to a news release.  

Renowned relationship coach Tracy McMillan serves as host of this “social experiment that brings real-life couples and their disapproving families together for three days to unpack their differences,” per the press release.

According to the official synopsis, after coaching sessions and tasks designed to strengthen bonds, will the families’ renewed understanding persuade them to bless the couple’s happily-ever-after, or will they be forced to choose between family or fiancé?  

Check out the trailer via the YouTube clip above. 

READ MORE: Phaedra Parks Reacts to Rumors She’s Returning to RHOA

Per OWN, “The new season kicks off with an episode featuring Shanika and Justin, a young couple ready to wed but unresolved family issues have put the celebration on hold. While Shanika attempts to reconcile with her estranged brother, Toney, information about her past, and a shocking story about a prior pregnancy and baby that disappeared, causes Justin and his family great concern.”

“Family or Fiancé” is executive produced by Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross and Jonathan Singer, and co-executive produced by Jason “Ninja” Williams, Valana Hunn and Alicia Bean of Bunim/Murray Productions in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

“Family or Fiancé” returns Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, with ten one-hour episodes.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes award-winning digital platformOprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

Previous articleCameraman Passes Out While Filming Bloody Scene From 50 Cent’s New Horror Movie | WATCH
Next articleNaturi Naughton: ‘I Take Care of My Man’ – Dishes on New Marriage & Fresh New Show | WATCH/EURexclusive
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO