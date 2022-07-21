Thursday, July 21, 2022
Phaedra Parks Reacts to Rumors She’s Returning to RHOA

By Ny MaGee
Phaedra Parks

*Phaedra Parks has responded to rumors that she’s planning to return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I’ve made it very clear, that’s not what I want to do,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. “No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, okay?”

“I don’t want to pick up a peach,” Parks, 48, added, giving a nod to the item Atlanta Housewives hold in their intro titles. “If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie.”

As reported by PEOPLE, Parks appeared as a guest on “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” and she told ET that there is a “strong possibility” she could join the series as a full-time cast member.

“You’ve got to run with people who are obviously running with the same purpose and destination,” she said of the Dubai cast. “If you get out of the miry clay, honey, you got to stay out of the miry clay.”

Parks joined RHOA in season 3 and left the show after season 9. Most recently, she returned to the franchise for the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club,” which is streaming on Peacock. The series features former Housewives Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, and Jill Zarin.

Phaedra left RHOA “after Porsha Williams claimed at the season 9 reunion that Phaedra informed her of their co-star, Kandi Burruss’, desire to allegedly drug and seduce Porsha, allegations Kandi has vehemently denied,” per ET Online 

Phaedra refused to discuss her departure on Ultimate Girls Trip when pressed about it by Vicki Gunvalson.

“Well, actually we had spoke about it earlier and so they chose not to air it,” Phaedra said. “However, that was — and just to be very honest — that was, what now five and a half, six years ago? And there’s two sides to that story. You only heard one and obviously they chose not to play the other side. And so it is what it is, but I’m living in the present. And I think people realize… the people that know, know, and most of the people knew and they still know.”

The final episode of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club” drops Thursday on Peacock.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

