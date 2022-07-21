Charlie Wilson & Leela James Among Headliners at ‘San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022’ Aug. 12-14 | VIDEOs

*Silicon Valley’s premier annual music event, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022 announces today two Saturday, August 13 headliners on The Sobrato Organization Main Stage including Gap Band front-man and R&B icon Charlie Wilson and Soul Train Music Awards/NAACP Image Awards winner R&B/soul vocalist Leela James.

One of today’s most highly sought-after entertainers, Charlie Wilson brings his sold-out coast-to-coast arena tour show “In It To Win It” to SJZ Summer Fest 2022.

“Uncle Charlie” (a nickname bestowed by the one-and-only Snoop Dogg) carries a lauded career reigning supreme at the top of the Adult R&B and Hot Gospel charts with ten #1 singles, 13 GRAMMY Award nominations, and a New York Times bestselling memoir.

“Uncle Charlie” pulls out all the stops on his latest album, In It To Win It, with special guests Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Robin Thicke, Lalah Hathaway, and rapper T.I. The album has two #1 singles including “Chills” (#1 – Billboard’s Adult R&B Chart) and “I’m Blessed” featuring T.I. which sat in the Top 5 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart for 65 weeks.

Wilson lays down a duet with powerhouse vocalist Lalah Hathaway on the song “Made for Love,” which garnered a 2019 GRAMMY nomination for “Best Traditional R&B Performance.” In It To Win It also features a reunion with Snoop Dogg for the sexy romp “Gold Rush.” Wilson’s decades of success throughout the ’70s & ’80s with the Gap Band have led to a standout solo career as one of today’s “must-see” acts.

The undeniable star Leela James has stunned audiences ever since the release of her debut album, A Change Is Gonna Come, and her follow-up releases My Soul (#7 – Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart/#37 – Billboard 200 Chart) and Fall For You (Top 15 – Urban AC Charts).

Fans easily identify with the American soul singer with her raw talent on full display while tackling topics ranging from self-doubt to self-confidence. James has collaborated with and/or toured alongside Raphael Saadiq, Kanye West, Wyclef Jean, The Roots, Jamie Foxx, Robert Randolph and Moby, among others.

Renowned as one of North America’s foremost music events, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest presents a riveting artist lineup with 100+ acts across 12 stages for one of the summer’s major SF Bay Area outdoor music festivals.

Three days of dynamic programming bring live music roaring back to downtown San Jose from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14 in and around Plaza de César Chavez Park. Acclaimed headliners Charlie Wilson and Leela James join an illustrious lineup that includes Ledisi; Lee Fields; Durand Jones & The Indications; Stanley Clarke; Ladysmith Black Mambazo; Raul Midón and Alex Cuba; Telmary & Friends; Judith Hill; Javon Jackson’s “Charlie Parker at 100,” Ft. Gary Bartz, Charles McPherson & Donald Harrison; The Brubeck Brothers; Bobby Watson & Curtis Lundy Quartet, with Cyrus Chestnut and Victor Jones; Keyon Harrold; Cameron Graves; Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos; Isaiah Sharkey; Nellie McKay; New Orleans Suspects with Tribal Gold & Erica Falls; Jazz Organ Fellowship Tribute to Tony Monaco; Jazz Organ Foundation Celebrates Dr. Lonnie Smith; and so many others!

12 Stages of Live Music @ San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022 honors the vibrancy of the jazz art form with marquee performances by lauded artists as well as influential trendsetters pushing the genre into new territories within today’s popular music. An array of new stages are announced today with the much-anticipated return of the wildly popular Latin Tropical Stage, Jazz Beyond Stage, Silicon Valley Stage, Tech Interactive Stage, Next Gen Stage, and Swing Stage.

Latin jazz remains a pillar of San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022 with Latin and salsa music lovers traveling to downtown San Jose from the far stretches of the West Coast for a chance to dance to many of today’s most distinguished acts. From artists such as Telmary & Friends, Silvana Estrada, Omar Sosa and his Quarteto Americanos project, and Alex Cuba, San Jose Jazz is proud to present seven additional Latin and salsa acts set to appear on the free community Latin Tropical Stage. San Jose Jazz Latin Music Coordinator and Latin Tropical Stage curator Betto Arcos is an expert on Latin American and global music renowned for his reporting on NPR, PRI “The World,” and the BBC.

For San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022, Arcos has selected the finest Latin artists: Son Habana, Clave Dura, Sabor de mi Cuba, Orquesta Taino, Mario y su Timbeko, Orquesta Latin Heat, and Orquesta Borinquen. Artist bios are listed below.

The Swing Stage kicks off with Lemon Bucket Orkestra, an act composed of many Ukrainian artists whose work draws emotional weight from the band’s personal experiences with the Russian invasion of Ukraine set within the context of the dozen-strong ensemble’s party-punk roots and attitude in a wristband-only set open to those with All Stages tickets and above. On Saturday and Sunday, the Swing Stage is a free, community stage featuring Silicon Valley’s most active big bands including SOJ Band, The Serenaders, Synchronicity, Top Shelf, Footnotes Big Band, Navy Band Southwest, Full Spectrum Jazz Band, Los Gatos-Saratoga Band, Swing Solution, and the Ames Jazz Band.

The SJMA Next Gen Stage showcases the top youth ensembles across California at the San Jose Museum of Art. Acts include Michael Webster Quartet, Monterey Jazz Festival Regional All-Star Vocal Ensemble, Monterey Jazz Festival Regional All-Star Band, Latin Youth Jazz Ensemble of San Francisco, SJZ High School All Stars, and The Flannels.

Additional stages, with artists to be announced are the Jazz Beyond Stage, co-curated by longtime Fest collaborator Universal Grammar and featuring artists pushing the boundaries of jazz, soul and hip-hop on the former Gordon Biersch Restaurant Patio; the Tech Interactive Stage on Saturday only, with educational activities focused on music and tech; and the Silicon Valley Stage, which returns to its old “Club Regent” space in the newly-opened Signia by Hilton San Jose, Summer Fest 2022’s Official Hotel Partner.

In the mood for a Staycation? Signia by Hilton San Jose (LINK) has a front-row view of the festival located on Plaza de César Chavez Park. Signia by Hilton is a new brand offering a premier full-service hotel option to travelers at the heart of all the action. Come for the richness of jazz music and stay for standout culinary experiences and its outdoor rooftop pool. San Jose Jazz partners with Signia by Hilton San Jose, as well as Team San Jose and hotels adjacent to the festival grounds to feature sets by live jazz bands in lobbies across downtown from August 12 – 14.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome San Jose Jazz Summer Fest just steps from our front door. For three decades this property has brought together locals and visitors alike through its support of the community’s cultural events and offering a respite to gather and celebrate,” said Jimmy Sarfraz, general manager of Signia by Hilton San Jose.

He added: “Our partnership with San Jose Jazz is a great kickoff to reestablishing our commitment to the local arts community and we look forward to welcoming attendees during Summer Fest for an intermission to enjoy our completely reimagined lobby area and new AJI Bar & Robata.”

For exclusive hotel deals close to the festival grounds, please check out these great rates at Signia by Hilton San Jose, AC Hotel by Marriott, DoubleTree by Hilton, Four Points by Sheraton, Hilton, Holiday Inn, Hotel Clariana, Hotel De Anza, Hyatt Place, San Jose Marriott, and Westin. Book your reservations now at this LINK.

Inflation Beating Ticket Prices!

San Jose Jazz offers one of the most affordable ticket prices out of the major SF Bay Area music festivals. For a $30 ticket for Friday night, audiences can see all the Fest’s biggest acts. For an extra $15, they have access to the Montgomery Theater Stage, SJZ Break Room, Swing Stage at Tabard Theatre, and Silicon Valley Stage at the Club Regent at Signia by Hilton San Jose.

For $85, fans can see an incredible lineup of all Main Stage artists across all three days of the Fest, as well as artists performing on Blues/Big Easy Stage at the South end of Plaza de César Chavez Park. Beer & wine are competitively priced, and for an overnight stay, the Marriot Hotel has rooms for just $143/night.

Three-day advance festival passes and single tickets are now on sale at summerfest.sanjosejazz.org. Prices rise on August 1.

Headliner Highlights @ San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022

Ledisi

2021 GRAMMY-Award winner Ledisi is a 14-time GRAMMY nominated powerhouse vocalist who has garnered three Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Theater Award and thirteen NAACP Image Award nominations. Most recently, Ledisi received two LA Alliance Ovation Award nominations, one for “Best Featured Actress in a Musical.” Born in New Orleans and raised in Oakland, CA, Ledisi has truly earned a place in the pantheon of the greatest singers of her generation.

Ledisi is a favorite of former President Obama as well as a long list of icons including the late-Prince, Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, and many more. No stranger to the film and television world, Ledisi landed a role in her first feature in 2008, singing in the George Clooney directed film, Leatherheads. In 2015, she portrayed the great Mahalia Jackson in the Oscar-nominated movie, Selma and had a notable performance in Gabourney Sidibe’s Shatterbox Anthology film, The Tale Of Four. Ledisi secured her first television role playing the legendary Patti LaBelle on the hit BET series, American Soul. She also starred in the BET+ drama, Twice Bitten. In 2021, Ledisi landed the starring role in the film Remember Me: The Story of Mahalia Jackson. To cap off an amazing year, she will also portray the incomparable Gladys Knight in the long-awaited film based on Neil Bogart’s career, Spinning Gold, the story of Casablanca Records.

Lee Fields

Ever since the 1960s, soul music has poured out of Lee Fields as free and unstinting as God’s love. Lee Fields helped late soul sensations Sharon Jones (who was once Fields’ backup singer) and Charles Bradley (whom Fields took on his first tour) get their first break.

Although he now tours stages around the world carrying their legacy forth, Fields brings to his music a divine wisdom culled through years of despair, obscurity, defeat.

His latest album, It Rains Love, is music of endless love, endless hurt, reverberating kindness and wisdom, and decades and lifetimes’ worth of pain alchemized into kindness. Lee Fields stands at the forefront of today’s soul revival whose music has been sampled by hip-hop artists such as J. Cole and Travis Scott.

Durand Jones & The Indications

Durand Jones & The Indications are equally beloved for their energetic, joyous shows, dual lead singers, and thoughtful songwriting. From an Indiana basement (where the band recorded their 2016 self-titled debut LP as college students), the band has catapulted into the soul limelight and onto an international stage. Pushing beyond the boundaries of the funk and soul on their previous releases, The Indications’ third album, Private Space, unlocks the door to a wider range of sounds and launches boldly into a world of synthy-modern soul and disco beats dotted with strings.

Anchored by a crate-digging sensibility and the high-low harmonies of Aaron Frazer and Durand Jones, Private Space shows The Indications’ mastery at melding revival sounds with a modern attitude. It’s an organic, timeless record that’s as fresh as clean kicks and familiar as your favorite well-worn LP.

Stanley Clarke

Four-time GRAMMY Award Winner Stanley Clarke has attained “living legend” status during his over 50-year career as a bass virtuoso. He is the first bassist in history who doubles on acoustic and electric bass with equal ferocity and the first jazz-fusion bassist ever to headline tours, selling out shows worldwide. A veteran of over 40 albums, he won the 2011 “Best Contemporary Jazz Album” GRAMMY Award for The Stanley Clarke Band. Clarke co-founded the seminal fusion group Return to Forever with Chick Corea and Lenny White. In 2012, Return to Forever won a GRAMMY Award and Latin GRAMMY for “Best Jazz Instrumental Album,” Forever.

Clarke’s creativity has been recognized and rewarded in every way imaginable. In 2022, Clarke was selected by the National Endowment for the Arts as one of its four new “Jazz Master” honorees. He was Rolling Stone‘s very first “Jazzman of the Year” and bassist winner of “Playboy’s Music Award” for ten straight years. Clarke was honored with Bass Player Magazine’s “Lifetime Achievement Award” and is a member of Guitar Player Magazine‘s “Gallery of Greats.”

In 2011, he was honored with the highly prestigious “Miles Davis Award” at the Montreal Jazz Festival for his entire body of work. Clarke has won Downbeat Magazine‘s Reader’s and Critics Poll for “Best Electric Bass Player” for many years. In September 2016, he became a part of the permanent collection displayed at the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington DC.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

For 60 years, South Africa’s five-time GRAMMY Award winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves, and charming onstage banter. It was Paul Simon’s 1987 Graceland album that introduced Ladysmith Black Mambazo to the world. The late former South African President Nelson Mandela designated the group “South Africa’s cultural ambassadors to the world,” a title the members carry with them with the highest honor. In 2018, the group received not one but two GRAMMY Award nominations for two separate albums, a first in the history of World Music. These two nominations brought their career total to 19 GRAMMY Award nominations. One of these albums, Shaka Zulu Revisited, won “Best World Music Album.”

This was the group’s fifth GRAMMY Award win, the most for any World Music group. In 2019, Ladysmith Black Mambazo collaborated for the third time with the famed Steppenwolf Theatre Company on a production entitled Lindiwe and released an album with songs from the show. Ladysmith Black Mambazo has performed for millions of people, singing a message of peace, love, and harmony.

Raul Midón & Alex Cuba

Along with releasing 10 studio albums as a solo artist, GRAMMY Award-nominated Raul Midón — dubbed “an eclectic adventurist” by People magazine — has collaborated with Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers, along with contributing to recordings by Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg and the soundtrack to Spike Lee’s She Hate Me. Midón’s 2017 release, Bad Ass and Blind, features him alongside trumpeter Nicholas Payton and pianist Gerald Clayton.

Bad Ass and Blind earned Midón a GRAMMY Award-nomination for “Best Jazz Vocal Performance.” His live 2016 rendition of John Coltrane’s jazz classic “Giant Steps” garnered more than a million views via Facebook. Midón also released the captivating CD/DVD Invisible Chains — Live from NYC, which documents an intimate concert in Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater from 2012.

Born and raised in Artemisa, Cuba, singer-songwriter Alex Cuba was awarded “Best New Artist” at the 2010 Latin GRAMMY Awards. His self-titled album, Alex Cuba, garnered a nomination for “Best Latin Pop Album” at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards and in 2011, he took home a BMI Latin Award for his songwriting on Nelly Furtado’s #1 Spanish hit “Manos Al Aire.” Alex Cuba’s 5th studio album, Healer, features five duets with singer-songwriters Ron Sexsmith, David Myles, Alejandra Ribera, Kuba Oms, and Anya Marina.

The album won a Latin GRAMMY for “Best Singer-songwriter” and was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Best Latin Pop” in 2016. He also received a Latin GRAMMY Nomination for his 2019 album, Sublime, and he performed at the televised Award Show in Miami in November 2020. His latest album is Mendó, and features Lila Downs and Antonio Carmona.

Keyon Harrold

GRAMMY Award-winning trumpeter Keyon Harrold is a jazz treasure. He played trumpet at the White House as part of Common’s NPR “Tiny Desk Concert,” recorded with the likes of Beyoncé and 50 Cent, and supplied all of the trumpet playing in Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis biopic, Miles Ahead. The soundtrack to the film went on to win a GRAMMY Award for “Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.”

Harrold’s career is simply a spectrum of greatness from touring and recording with Jay-Z and Cirque Du Soleil to being signed by legendary rapper Nas (Mass Appeal) and writing the theme song for The Queen Latifah’s Show. He is a first-call artist with feature credits with Keith Richards, Black Pumas, Mac Miller (Stay), Nas (The Jarreau of Rap), and his latest collaboration with UK crooner, Samm Henshaw (Still Broke). Harrold is a frequent collaborator with YEBBA, Robert Glasper, Maxwell, Common, PJ Morton, and Gregory Porter. He was an integral part of 2x GRAMMY Award-winning album, Black Summer’s Night, by R&B icon Maxwell.

Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos

Composer-pianist-bandleader Omar Sosa‘s musical trajectory traces the Diaspora from Africa to Cuba and Brazil; from Central America to Ecuador’s African-descent communities; from San Francisco and New York to his current home base in Barcelona.

True to his Afro-Cuban origins, Sosa fashions a spirited vision of uncompromising artistic generosity that embraces humanity at large. Nominated for seven GRAMMY awards, twice for the BBC World Music Awards, recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Smithsonian, and recipient of the “Afro-Caribbean Jazz Album of the Year” award from the Jazz Journalists Association in NYC, Sosa entwines the expressive traditions of Africa and the Americas in a unique cosmopolitan voice, articulating a brilliant and thoroughly contemporary global jazz idiom.

Omar brings to SJZ Summer Fest 2022 his new Quarteto Americanos, featuring Bay Area artists Josh Jones (drums), Sheldon Brown (saxophones), and Cuban bassist Ernesto Mazar Kindelán. With this ensemble, Omar fuses a wide range of jazz, hip-hop, and electronic elements with his Afro-Cuban roots to create an original urban sound — all with a Latin jazz heart.

Isaiah Sharkey

From playing Chicago’s jazz clubs in his teens to winning a GRAMMY Award before he was 30, Isaiah Sharkey is one of the most exciting guitar talents today. After honing his chops as a session guitarist for D’Angelo (with whom he won the 2015 GRAMMY Award for “Best R&B Album” with Black Messiah) and John Mayer, Sharkey has also created a name for himself as a solo artist. Love.Life.Live, his highly anticipated debut album, was released in September 2017 and earned Sharkey the “iHeart Radio Artist of the Month” award for It’s A Shame, his single featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff. Sharkey’s sophomore album, Love is the Key: The Cancerian Theme, was released in June 2019 to critical acclaim. Most recently, Isaiah collaborated with Common on the rapper’s latest albums — A Beautiful Revolution Part 1 and Part 2 — and touring as part of his band and creating music with Common for various film and TV projects.

Lemon Bucket Orkestra

Composed of many Ukrainian artists, Lemon Bucket Orkestra performs music from their latest album, IIHTS, which draws from a myriad of folk traditions across Eastern Europe.

IIHTS is a song cycle inspired by a century old Slavic prison ballad that tells the story of a young rebel coming home after laying it all on the line. The group’s work draws emotional weight from the band’s personal experiences with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and also highlights the dozen-strong ensemble’s party-punk roots and attitude, which has developed since their formative days busking on the streets of Toronto.

Latin Tropical Stage Artist Highlights @ San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022

Son Cubano

Following performances across the globe, four Cuban musicians formed Son Cubano to revive the roots of traditional Cuban music. Fused with the contemporary rhythms of modern Latin music, such as Salsa, Bachata, Timba, Cha Cha Cha, Bolero, and Latin Jazz, the distinct sound of Son Habana serves as a new identity for Cuban music in Los Angeles. Son Habana performs regularly in Latin hotspots all over Los Angeles, such as El Floridita, Tatel Beverly Hills, Havana Irvine, Sofitel, and weekly at Isla Cuban-Latin Kitchen.

Clave Dura

Comprised of over seven musicians, Clave Dura fuses salsa, Cumbia, merengue and bachata to deliver the authentic sounds of Puerto Rico Cuba and Colombia. Drawing influences from Oscar de’leon, Celia Cruz, and Marc Anthony, Clave Dura is a powerhouse of Latin music ensemble that sizzles and exhilarates audiences at their live performances. Clave Dura brings a vibrant sound and stage presence that cranks up the energy, gets people moving and leaves them hungry for more.

Sabor De Mi Cuba

Born and raised in Cuba, Carlitos Medrano came to the US after having trained with one of Cuba’s most famous congueros, Jose Luis “Changuito” Quintana. While in Cuba, he played extensively with Havana’s best-known Latin jazz and salsa groups, and has since played with many of the Bay Area’s finest Latin groups. Sabor De Mi Cuba is led by Carlitos Medrano with stellar SF Bay Area musicians.

The band’s Cuban-style salsa is a fusion of Afro-Cuban roots influenced by global music. According to Tom Ehrlich of Timba.com Magazine, the self-titled album Sabor De Mi Cuba, “is a strong recording, full of elaborate, innovative arrangements, interesting use of chorus, rumba and jazz-influenced dance music… The result is a beautiful, swinging recording which should establish Carlitos as a composer, percussionist and band leader to be reckoned with.”

Mario y su Timbeko

Formed by the Cuban singer, songwriter and percussionist Mario “Mayito” Salomón, Mario y su Timbeko features Carlitos Medrano on congas, bass player Ayla Davila, guitarist David Lechuga, pianist Jason Moen, vocalists and saxophone player Mario “Mayombe” Cruz, and vocalist and guitar player Jordan Wilson.

Timbeko incorporates elements of R&B, Gospel, Jazz and Funk into the sounds of popular Cuban salsa, also known as Timba. Mario y su Timbeko have performed at Oaktaberfest, Hayward Latin Jazz Festival, San Francisco Carnaval, Bimbo’s 365 Club, La Peña, and have appeared live on the KPFA program “Con Sabor.” Mario y su Timbeko has performed with featured musicians from GRAMMY Award winners Los Van Van, and on their single “Nadie Sabe Nada/Se Coge Pa’ Eso,” they feature Yordys Larrazabal, the lead singer of Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor.

Orquesta Borinquen

Led and directed by Bill Ortega Jr., Orquesta Borinquen always puts on an electrifying show. Lead trumpet player Bill Ortega Jr. (Director/Trumpet/Corista/Percussionist) is an internal part on the SF Bay Area salsa scene. Orquesta Borinquen is one of the few bands who can range from salsa dura to salsa romantica in an authentic fashion, and lead singer Carlos Xavier, is a main contributor. Carlos has been singing with Borinquen for over 12 years and is a very sought-after vocalist.

Orquesta Latin Heat

One of the Bay Area’s most popular dance bands, Orquesta Latin Heat provides the soundtrack for the Fest’s official salsa afterparty on Friday night. Featuring a swinging three-piece horn section, fiery rhythms and authentic Latin percussion and vocals, Orquesta Latin Heat performs sizzling salsa, merengue, Latin jazz, cumbia and more.

Based in San Jose, Latin Heat was formed in 2012 by a group of salsa musicians from Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and the East and West coasts of the US, who were looking to share their love of this music through an authentic, professional and dynamic salsa and Latin music orchestra.

The band has performed at many premier venues and festivals in the greater SF Bay Area and Northern California, adding to its fan base with high quality and energetic performances.

Orquesta Taino

Inspired by Ray Barretto, Tito Puente, Willie Rosario, and Eddie Palmieri, Orquesta Taino has developed into one of the most solid, hard-hitting salsa bands in the SF Bay Area. Orquesta Taino is led by percussionist/lead vocalist Aaron Routtenberg and has a simple concept: a nine-piece band with the sound and elegant sophistication of a big orchestra. With a strong vocal section, swinging rhythm section and blazing horn section that will make you move, San Jose Jazz invites you to experience a musical masterpiece that you won’t soon forget. Ya lo ves, que viene Taino!

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022 — General Information

Arts and cultural programmers are the heartbeat of renewal and restoration efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic. San Jose Jazz remains a leading Bay Area institution upholding downtown San Jose as an exciting hub for arts and entertainment while adhering to all Santa Clara County COVID-19 protocols for large events.

Returning sponsors for the SJZ Summer Fest 2022 include The Sobrato Organization and media partners DownBeat Magazine, Metro and KCSM Jazz 91.

32nd Annual San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022

When: August 12 – 14, 2022

Where: Plaza de César Chavez Park, San Jose, CA

Admission: summerfest.sanjosejazz.org/buy-now

More info: summerfest.sanjosejazz.org; 408.288.7557

Artist Lineup (Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14)

Ledisi; Charlie Wilson; Leela James; Lee Fields; Durand Jones & The Indications; Stanley Clarke; Ladysmith Black Mambazo; Raul Midón and Alex Cuba; Judith Hill; Javon Jackson’s Charlie Parker at 100, Ft. Gary Bartz, Charles McPherson & Donald Harrison; Keyon Harrold; Cameron Graves; Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos; Isaiah Sharkey; Nellie McKay;

The Brubeck Brothers; Telmary & Friends; Bobby Watson & Curtis Lundy Quartet, with Cyrus Chestnut and Victor Jones; New Orleans Suspects with Erica Falls; LMR Jazz Orchestra Featuring Tierney Sutton; Tribute to Clifford Coulter; Jazz Organ Fellowship Tribute to Tony Monaco;

Jazz Organ Foundation Celebrates Dr. Lonnie Smith; Urban Renewal Project; Mosaic America Presents Rightstarter; Kim Nalley Quartet; Nicole Henry; Kid Anderson; Peter Bernstein/Bruce Forman Duo; Adrien Brandeis; JC Smith Band; Diunna Greenleaf; Aki Kumar; Memphissippi Sound; 7th Street Big Band; Lemon Bucket Orkestra; Tribal Gold; Silvana Estrada; Erica Falls; Joel Ross;

Takuya Kuroda Quintet; ADG7; Andrew “Jr. Boy” Jones Blues Band; Alabama Mike & The Mighty Revelators; Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble; Marina Crouse Band Featuring Garth Webber; Joel Ross; Caroline Chung; Lionmilk Quartet; Mikailo Kasha’s Double Trio; Danie; Amy D; Takuya Kuroda Quintet; Son Habana; Clave Dura; Sabor de mi Cuba; Orquesta Taino; Mario y su Timbeko; Orquesta Latin Heat; Orquesta Borinquen;

Michael Webster Quartet; Monterey Jazz Festival Regional All-Star Vocal Ensemble; Monterey Jazz Festival Regional All-Star Band; Latin Youth Jazz Ensemble of San Francisco; SJZ High School All Stars; The Flannels; Cheflee; MK Double Trio; Oddity; U-19’s; SOJ Band;

The Serenaders; Synchronicity; Top Shelf; Footnotes Big Band; Navy Band Southwest; Full Spectrum Jazz Band; Los Gatos-Saratoga Band; Swing Solution; Ames Jazz Band; and more!

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022 — Ticket Information

3-Day Pass Adult VIP ($430 advance; $495 gate); Single Day VIP Ticket ($110: Friday; $170: Saturday or Sunday)

Includes access to all stages and Premium Seating Area at the Sobrato Organization Main Stage. Unlimited access to the VIP Pavilion near the Main Stage with drink tickets and a packaged snack on Friday, and drink tickets and gourmet meals Saturday & Sunday. Drink tickets may be redeemed for alcoholic beverages in the VIP Pavilion only. Drink tickets may also be used for water and soft drinks at any Fest beverage booth. Water and soft drinks are free and unlimited in the VIP Pavilion. VIP ticketholders also have Priority, “first-in” access to indoor stages, 15 minutes before downbeat. If the venue is full, VIP and Priority Access ticketholders will be in line first to get in when seats become available.

3-Day Pass Adult PRIORITY ACCESS ($260 advance; $285 gate); Single Day PRIORITY ACCESS Ticket ($80: Friday; $100: Saturday or Sunday)

Access to all stages, Fri-Sun, Aug. 12-14 as well as access to a special seating area near the Main Stage. Plus “first-in” access to indoor stages, 15 minutes before downbeat. If the venue is full, Priority Access and VIP ticketholders will be the first to get in when seats become available. $20 in beverage coupons.

3-Day Pass Adult ALL STAGES ($135 advance; $150 gate); Single Day ALL STAGES Ticket ($45: Friday; $60: Saturday or Sunday)

Basic access to all Indoor Fest Venues, Fri-Sun, Aug. 12-14. Access to indoor stages after Priority Access and VIP ticket holders are seated and may be limited.

3-Day Pass Adult GENERAL ADMISSION (GA) ($85 advance; $105 gate); Single Day GENERAL ADMISSION Ticket ($30)

Basic access to the Main Stage and all other outdoor stages.

3-Day Pass Child ($30); Single Day Child Ticket ($10)

Admission for one child aged 5-12, with access to stages and hospitality areas at SJZ Summer Fest according to the access level of an accompanying adult. This low-priced ticket is designed to allow families to affordably enjoy the Fest and is not discounted from the Gate Price.

About San Jose Jazz

Founded in 1986, San Jose Jazz is a public benefit organization celebrating jazz as a dynamic, evolving art form and is producer of the annual San Jose Jazz Summer Fest and Winter Fest. San Jose Jazz innovates trend-setting initiatives to foster artistic ingenuity and preserve the jazz tradition as a forward-thinking movement. Through diverse music and educational programming, San Jose Jazz offers singular content and events by investing in the SF Bay Area ecosystem of exceptional talent for local and national audiences to enjoy.

For more information, please visit sanjosejazz.org.

