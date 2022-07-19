Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Became His ‘Soulmate’ in Africa

By Ny MaGee
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Getty)

*Prince Harry has revealed the moment he realized his wife Meghan Markle was his soul mate. 

Prince Harry spoke candidly about the bond he feels for both his wife and late mother during a special address to the United Nations on 18 July for Nelson Mandela Day. The comments came while the Duke of Sussex shared fond memories from his visits to Africa. 

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” Prince Harry said, PEOPLE reports. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

When Meghan and Prince Harry began dating in 2016, they traveled to Africa in the summer and the trip came after just two dates in London.

royal couple
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle / Getty

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” Harry said after their engagement. “So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

Prince Harry also recalled a photo given to him by Archbishop Desmond Tutu of his mother Princess Diana and Mandela that was taken in 1997.

“When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother’s face. The playfulness — cheekiness, even,” Harry said. “The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.”

Per the report, elsewhere in his speech, Prince Harry also acknowledged, “This has been a painful year in a painful decade,” and noted the “rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States,” referring to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

However, he encouraged listeners to “do what Mandela did” and “meaning and purpose in the struggle.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

