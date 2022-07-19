Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Became His ‘Soulmate’ in Africa

*Prince Harry has revealed the moment he realized his wife Meghan Markle was his soul mate.

Prince Harry spoke candidly about the bond he feels for both his wife and late mother during a special address to the United Nations on 18 July for Nelson Mandela Day. The comments came while the Duke of Sussex shared fond memories from his visits to Africa.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” Prince Harry said, PEOPLE reports. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

When Meghan and Prince Harry began dating in 2016, they traveled to Africa in the summer and the trip came after just two dates in London.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” Harry said after their engagement. “So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

Prince Harry also recalled a photo given to him by Archbishop Desmond Tutu of his mother Princess Diana and Mandela that was taken in 1997.

“When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother’s face. The playfulness — cheekiness, even,” Harry said. “The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.”

Per the report, elsewhere in his speech, Prince Harry also acknowledged, “This has been a painful year in a painful decade,” and noted the “rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States,” referring to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

However, he encouraged listeners to “do what Mandela did” and “meaning and purpose in the struggle.”