Teens Charged With Murder of Man, 73, Beaten to Death With Traffic Cone | Video



*Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia last month.

According to reports, the victim, James Lambert, saw a group of minors, three girls and four boys, on a basketball court in the early hours of June 24 and asked why they were outside at that time of the morning. This prompted the group to attack him with food, punches, and a traffic cone. After the attack, they fled the scene.

“The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries the following day,” the police statement read.

The attack was caught on surveillance video and released by the Philadelphia Police Department last week. A citywide search was launched to find the minors and Philly police announced a $20,000 reward leading to their arrest.

OTHER NEWS: William Hart of the Legendary Delfonics Has Died – He was 77 | VIDEO

WATCH: 7 teens beat & killed a 72 year old man on Cecil B. Moore Ave two weeks ago this morning. 3 girls & 4 boys, used a traffic cone as a weapon. The man fell, hit his head & @phillypolice say he died the day after the 2:38 am attack on June 24th 1/2 ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/4vmfGqOpp5 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) July 8, 2022

Two girls, aged 13 and 14, surrender to police in connection with the killing. The eldest will be charged with 3rd-degree murder while the 13-year-old was released from police headquarters as she did not attack the victim, NBC Philadelphia reports.

Her arrest came a day after a 14-year-old boy was charged with 3rd-degree murder. The boy and his 10-year-old brother turned themselves in to the police on Monday, per the report.

Both teenagers will be charged as adults under Pennsylvania law. Per FOX 29, the 10-year-old has been released and was not charged.

Family of elderly Philadelphia man James Lambert who was beaten to death with traffic cone ‘can’t stop crying’ https://t.co/r60G9B4VD0 pic.twitter.com/1E3RsXWEza — New York Post (@nypost) July 9, 2022

“It’s so evil, how could you do that to a person,” said Elsie Stephens, the older sister of Lambert. “You have a mother and a father, how could you just beat a man until you take off half of his skull.”

“No one else has been charged in connection with this crime at this time, although that may change given the ongoing nature of this investigation,” the DA’s office said in a written statement. “DA Krasner and everyone at the DAO express our condolences to Mr. Lambert’s family, friends, and community over his shocking and tragic death.”