Chris Evans Clears Up MCU Rumors, Says Anthony Mackie is ‘Captain America’

*Chris Evans has shot down rumors and speculation that he will return for the fourth installment of “Captain America.”

Anthony Mackie now rocks the title after taking the superhero’s shield from Evans in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Evans cleared the air about his involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and his future of the franchise after The Hollywood Reporter announced that Julius Onah would direct the next installment, PEOPLE reports.

“It is unclear whether Chris Evans would reprise his role of Steve Rogers, AKA the first Captain America,” the outlet wrote, to which Evans responded in a tweet: “Sam Wilson is Captain America.”

READ MORE: Anthony Mackie Buys Land in New Orleans to Build Film Studio

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Mackie previously spoke to PEOPLE about why he loves playing Sam.

“I love the fact that he’s a normal guy. He has no superpowers, he has no serums and all this stuff,” he explained. “He’s just a regular guy who wants to do the right thing.

“When we first meet him, he’s a counselor for soldiers. Then he’s picked up by Captain America to be an Avenger. And it’s just like, he’s on this whirlwind adventure. And the adventure just grows more and more. The discovery of it is something I really enjoy,” Mackie added.

Mackie stars as the air force veteran in the Disney+ miniseries “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Series creator Malcolm Spellman will reportedly pen the script for “Captain America 4,” PEOPLE reports.