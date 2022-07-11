Usher, Maroon 5 Headline the 2022 Beloved Benefit in Atlanta | PHOTOS

*The city of Atlanta was shining in all of its glory last week (07/07/22) as celebrities, business leaders and impassioned community members descended upon the state-of-the-art Mercedes Benz Stadium for The 2022 Beloved Benefit.

Headlined by 8-time Grammy Award Winning artist Usher and 3-time Grammy Award-winning pop band Maroon 5, the star-studded event focused on securing funds and fortifying Atlanta’s legacy as a world-class city intent on eliminating poverty, hunger and homelessness while promoting love and unity over racism and prejudice.

NBC Sports host and Correspondent Maria Taylor emceed the occasion, which featured a performance by gospel group Seasons Collective, a theatrical performance called “Little A”, and a special tribute to the late and legendary Congressman John Lewis.

Other appearances included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Ernie Johnson, Jeff Foxworthy, Donell Jones, Monica Kaufman Pearson, Khadeen Ellis and others.

Aside from the extraordinary and pulsating performances by Usher and Maroon 5, another highlight was the announcement that $6.3 million dollars had been raised during the event to aid economic mobility for residents in Atlanta. The funds will be distributed directly to eight non-profit beneficiaries and eleven “community beacons” who were selected for the 2022 year as a result of their efforts to champion community and economic development.

The eight beneficiaries include Atlanta CareerRise, The Goodr Foundation, Goodwill of North Georgia Training Center, Center for Employment Opportunities, Latin American Association, The Village Market, Quest Community Development Organization and the Westside Future Fund.

