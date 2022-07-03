Sunday, July 3, 2022
Usher’s Effortless ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance is A Master Class on How it’s Done | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*If you’re not familiar with NPR‘s “Tiny Desk” series, we can’t think of a better time to check out the show than right now because the latest episode features the one and only Usher Raymond and his band and his backup singers.

“I’m hoping to just really have fun today with this office party that we’re having,” the singer told those in attendance and those watching online. The performance went down this past Thursday (06/30/22) at NPR’s offices/studios in Washington, D.C.

After introducing various band members and his “brothers” (vocalists Eric Bellinger and Vedo), who sang backup for him, Ursh kicked off his set with his 1997 classic “You Make Me Wanna…” The track, as noted by UrbanHollywood411, is from his sophomore album My Way, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Usher also performed “Superstar,” “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Nice & Slow,” “Confessions Part II,” and “My Way.”

Usher - Tiny Desk performance - NPR
Usher – Tiny Desk performance – Photo: NPR

Here’s more via UrbanHollywood411:

The only thing missing was Usher’s signature dance moves, but honestly, there was no room in the tiny space.

Usher’s band included Dmitry Gorodetsky on bass, Lemar Guillary on trombone, Brandyn Phillips on trumpet, Jay Flat on saxophone, Darek Cobbs on keys, Erick Walls on guitar, and Ryan Carr on drums. NPR described the concert as “unforgettable.”

Usher’s “Tiny Desk Concert” appearance marks one of the first few performances to be held at the physical tiny desk since the series went on pause in June 2020 due to the pandemic. It was also the final installment of the NPR’s Juneteenth and Black Music Month “Tiny Desk” concerts.

“Celebrating Black Music Month, this is Black magic right here, baby,” Usher commented. “Life is a collaborative process and being able to lift each other up (and) stand with each other is all what it’s really about.”



