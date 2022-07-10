Whoa! Marlo Hampton Calls Kenya Moore ‘B*tch’ and ‘Trash’ in New ‘RHOA’ Trailer | WATCH

*A heated midsummer trailer for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is out, and it has Marlo Hampton insulting Kenya Moore by calling her a “bitch” and “trash.” This is after Moore, 51, questioned her parenting.

“No one in this group would take me away from Michael and William,” Hampton, 46, says, in reference to her two teenage nephews she gained custody of three years ago.

It is then that Moore alleges that Hampton “gave them away.” Hampton then yells, “Kenya, bitch, you’re trash.”

The scene cuts out on that note. (Watch below.)

The two boys in question are still in Hampton’s custody, at least according to her Instagram page, so it is not clear just what Moore meant. Hampton has previously talked about the boys to Page Six. She was with Michael in Houston last week to celebrate his 15th birthday.

Moore and Hampton had generally gotten along smoothly this season if we overlook when Hampton dubbed Moore a “has been” behind her back. But it seems their friendship is taking a nosedive as the season progresses.

In the past, Hampton had claimed Moore was not pleased when she (Hampton) was awarded a full-time peach after casting as a “friend of” for 10 seasons.

“I don’t feel Kenya was that happy at all,” Hampton said in April. “I feel that was all just smoke and mirrors or whatever. I feel deep inside that she didn’t feel that I should have [a peach]. She didn’t want me to be her equal or sitting on the couch next to her.”

A month later, Moore hit back, asserting she was an “icon” while Hampton was an “ex-con.” For starters, Hampton reportedly got arrested at 23. Moore then said Hampton was trying to “be like a NeNe [Leakes]” who is Hampton’s friend who left “RHOA” in 2020.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.