Bobby Brown and Wife Alicia Striving Back In the News as Successful Entrepreneurs

*Bobby Brown became the “King of Stage” after he left the popular group New Edition to launch his solo career in 1986. The Boston native released his first solo album that became an instant success, scoring a No.1 R&B hit with “Girlfriend.”

The song did well, but his next two singles were not as commercially successful as anticipated. Bobby went back to the studio with hitmaker Teddy Riley and the production duo of L. A Reid and Babyface. The result was an explosive project titled “Don’t Be Cruel,” which was considered by many as the best album that year. The album hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts apart from being the highest-selling album of 1989.

Away from music, Bobby’s difficult life included stints in prison, drugs, and a nasty reputation. Gradually, he lost the glory that a successful career had earned him over the years, reports Black Enterprise.

Along the way, he married and divorced Whitney Houston and sired a total of seven kids. He married Alicia Etheredge, and so far the marriage has held. The couple has three children. Meanwhile, two of Bobby’s children have died. Bobbi Christina passed away in 2015 at age 21. His son, Bobby Jr. Died in 2020 at age 29.

BET released “The Bobby Brown Story” in 2018. However, when he got the opportunity to tell his own story, the former New Edition member and his wife Alicia chose A&E to produce and release “Biography: Bobby Brown,” which came out eat the end of May of this year.

Following the biography’s release, A&E also gave the couple a reality TV series, “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step,” that shows the Brown family.

According to Alicia, they chose to go with A&E because the network let them have the creative control required to tell their story rightfully.

“A&E came to us and was very open and allowed us to have creative control, which was very important to us, obviously. Doing a show and series like we have and letting them into our homes, we wanted to do and show particular things; obviously, we wanted it to be authentic,” she states.

Away from the cameras, the Browns run their businesses ranging from a food line known as “Bobby Brown Foods” and a wellness line. The food line is sold in some stores and online, while the wellness line sells CBD, mushroom, coffee, alkaline salt, fiber generation, and all sorts of self-care products.

Brown is grateful for the accolades he has received over the years. Moreover, he says these projects make him feel like when “Don’t Be Cruel” first came out. The couple is happy and excited about the future projects they have in store, such as more television work, another album and continuing with their entrepreneurship work.