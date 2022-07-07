Wendy Williams’ Brother Claims She’s Denying Help From Family | Video

*Wendy Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams is speaking out about her health issues, claiming his sister is no longer the woman we all have come to know and love over the years.

“I’m very supportive of wendy so I tried to keep things under wrapped in terms of her health. She is fighting, she is struggling. She is working her way back to being Wendy. No she is not the Wendy we all knew and it’s very sad. Very heart wrenching, very disappointing, and it’s very frustrating,” said Tommy in a video shared on his YouTube channel, The Jasmine Brand reports.

Tommy says Wendy refuses help from her family and she allegedly remains in denial of the severity of her current condition. He also noted that his sister needs to stop doing interviews amid her health crisis.

Wendy most recently dished with TMZ about her departure from daytime television and her struggle with lymphedema. She also claims to be developing a podcast.

Williams has reportedly been in talks with some potential celebrity guests like Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, the Kardashians, and the Trumps, Yahoo reports.

“When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show,” she told TMZ.

Wendy claims it was an amicable split from the production company behind her talk show, Debmar-Mercury. “The Wendy Williams Show” show came to an end last month after 13 years on the air. The beloved host was absent from the finale episode, which was hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd had been filling in this season amid Wendy’s health-related hiatus. She is set to take over Wendy’s timeslot with her own talk show that will debut this fall.

“Now that Wendy has spoken her truth, it’s not the content that is the truth, but the physical. The image, the sound, that’s her truth. That’s where she’s at, and I feel as though it’s time for me to be out here, said Tommy in the video.

He goes on to say that Wendy is surrounded by people who are doing her dirty or don’t have her best interest at heart.

“The fact that she needs to be away from people that are going to do her wrong. That’s the situation. the fact that family is all down here in South Florida and Wendy is up in New York by herself,” said Tommy.

” I want to be there badly, but I’m not brought in. It’s not because Wendy and I are not in a good space because we are, but mentally she’s not on board.” Tommy said his sister “doesn’t want me near because she realizes that I’m there to help and I might have some validity to a lot of things I’m trying to push on her. So therefore, she pushes me away.”

