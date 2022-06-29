Wednesday, June 29, 2022
HomeNews
News

Wendy Williams Speaks Out After Talk Show Cancelled, Ready to Take on Podcasting

By Ny MaGee
0

*Wendy Williams says she is done with TV and is eyeing a new career as a podcaster. 

Speaking to Extra, Williams revealed that she is “heading off into world of podcasts with iTunes” after her beloved daytime talk show came to an end this month. TMZ also caught up with Williams and she noted that she is ready to “make more money than doing the TV show.”

Williams has reportedly been in talks with some potential celebrity guests like Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, the Kardashians, and the Trumps, Yahoo reports. 

“When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show,” the Queen of Media told TMZ. 

READ MORE: Judge Mathis Says Wendy Williams ‘Remains Relevant to Our Community’

Here’s more from the outlet: 

Wendy’s still in the planning stages when it comes to exactly what she’s going to dig into during the podcast. But, the biggest revelation she dropped on us was about her battle with lymphedema. She had no issue holding up her foot to reveal just how swollen it is from the condition — which is caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system. Wendy says she can only feel “maybe 5 percent of my feet” … but also explained how she’s not letting it slow her down.

In her video interview with TMZ, Williams is seen sitting in her iconic purple chair from her talk show.

Meanwhile, Wendy says it was an amicable split from the production company behind her talk show, Debmar-Mercury. “The Wendy Williams Show” show came to an end this month after 13 years on the air. 

The finale episode was hosted by Sherri Shepherd who had been filling in this season amid Wendy’s health-related hiatus. But not everyone was happy with the handling of the finale episode.

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter slammed Debmar-Mercury for not including Wendy in the lackluster farewell festivities. 

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Hunter said, “I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved. It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years,” he adds. “There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn’t happen.”

Hunter, who was a co-creator of the show, added, “I know the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show’s fans have to see it go down the way that it is.”

Previous articleSloane Stephens Talks Mental Wellness, Shares Skincare Routine | Video
Next articleEric Holder (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Suffers Beat-down in Jail – Trial on Temporary Hold | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO