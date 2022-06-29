Wendy Williams Speaks Out After Talk Show Cancelled, Ready to Take on Podcasting

*Wendy Williams says she is done with TV and is eyeing a new career as a podcaster.

Speaking to Extra, Williams revealed that she is “heading off into world of podcasts with iTunes” after her beloved daytime talk show came to an end this month. TMZ also caught up with Williams and she noted that she is ready to “make more money than doing the TV show.”

Williams has reportedly been in talks with some potential celebrity guests like Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, the Kardashians, and the Trumps, Yahoo reports.

“When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show,” the Queen of Media told TMZ.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Wendy’s still in the planning stages when it comes to exactly what she’s going to dig into during the podcast. But, the biggest revelation she dropped on us was about her battle with lymphedema. She had no issue holding up her foot to reveal just how swollen it is from the condition — which is caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system. Wendy says she can only feel “maybe 5 percent of my feet” … but also explained how she’s not letting it slow her down.

In her video interview with TMZ, Williams is seen sitting in her iconic purple chair from her talk show.

Meanwhile, Wendy says it was an amicable split from the production company behind her talk show, Debmar-Mercury. “The Wendy Williams Show” show came to an end this month after 13 years on the air.

The finale episode was hosted by Sherri Shepherd who had been filling in this season amid Wendy’s health-related hiatus. But not everyone was happy with the handling of the finale episode.

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter slammed Debmar-Mercury for not including Wendy in the lackluster farewell festivities.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Hunter said, “I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved. It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years,” he adds. “There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn’t happen.”

Hunter, who was a co-creator of the show, added, “I know the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show’s fans have to see it go down the way that it is.”