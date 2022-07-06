Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai Have Reportedly Been Dating for 2 Years

By Ny MaGee
couple alert
Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum / Instagram

*Celtics Jayson Tatum and award-winning British singer Ella Mai are said to be boo’d up. 

Over the July 4 holiday weekend, the pair were spotted together at mogul Michaelz Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons. According to Clutch Points, the couple has allegedly been dating since October 2020. 

“The 24-year-old Celtics star was seen smiling from ear-to-ear at mogul Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, where he was spotted with the Grammy winner, 27,” the New York Post wrote.

“Tatum’s day out with Ella Mai naturally had Twitter buzzing, as the two have been at the center of dating rumors for some time,” the report continued. According to Clutch Points, the father of 4-year-old son Deuce has allegedly been dating the British songstress since October 2020, when she was spotted at his home.”

OTHER NEWS: Kel Mitchell’s Ex Wife Claims She Busted Him in Bed with Nick Cannon Wearing Cheerleader Outfit | Video

The reaction to their coupling has been mixed on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “She’s just going to be another one of his turnovers.”

Another said, “I can’t believe he finally out in public with her. Like.. it’s been YEARS lol good for them.”

A third commented, “Ella Mai is on everyone’s hit list. Props young man for pulling that!”

“Jayson Tatum + Ella Mai is the couple we all need,” one Celtics fan said, per The Spun.

“I found out Ella Mai dates Jayson Tatum I am not ok y’all..” another fan added, according to the report.

“I’m all for Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai ! ! Those are two beautiful people,” a fan said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

