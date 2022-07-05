Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Boyz II Men Singer Says R&B Artists Have ‘Lost Their Identity’

By Ny MaGee
0

Shawn Stockman
Shawn Stockman / Getty

*Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men fame says R&B artists are trying too hard to be hip-hop stars. 

Stockman noted his stance on the issue in a series of tweets last week. 

“There was a time when it was kool to identify as an R&B singer. It was kool that there was a clear distinction between a rapper and a singer, persona-wise. And it was respected. It wasn’t viewed as being ‘soft’ to be smooth and to speak to ladies a certain way,” he wrote, as reported by All Hip Hop

“R&B has lost their identity because it felt like it had to compete with the bravado of the hip hop world,” he continued. “Because labels stopped supporting the perception of Black men being more than displaying a ‘thug image.’”

READ MORE: Drake Has Nostalgic Moment on Stage with the Backstreet Boys | WATCH

“Let me disclaim, my tweets are not to say there aren’t any great singers out there. There always have been great singers, but the love they get is disproportionate. So let’s do this: send me some artists y’all think are and I’ll repost! I’ll go first,” he added. 

He then praised new artist Manana and encouraged his followers to “Check him out!”

Adding, “If y’all really about support, then I should see a bunch of retweets. Let’s start getting proactive!”

One Twitter user said in response to Stockman’s tweets, “So accurate!!! Women miss when men used to saaaaannnggg!!! I love hip hop, but we got enough rappers.”

Another commented, “It comes down to those running the music industry too. They got these artist out here doing anything to shine or be on top. The musical/vocal art isn’t the goal anymore. It’s how flashy you are. The attention you can draw. Seems the goal of Black music is over sexualization now.”

A third said “R&B artists did not stay true to themselves. They tried to be pop artist, hip-hopers, some even tried country! It was the best genre and still is if the artist stay true to it! People gravitate to what sounds good, not imposters! The world has always followed our lead musically.”

Do you agree with Stockman’s take on the current state of R&B music? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleTamron Hall Shares Advice for Sherri Shepherd Ahead of Her New Talk Show
Next articlePrincipal (Paula Lev) Accused of Targeting Whiter Teachers for Termination
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO