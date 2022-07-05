Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Kids Lash Out at Late Rapper’s Estate: ‘I Want What Is Owed’

*18 years after the death of rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard, some of his children claim they have not received any money from his estate.

*The Wu-Tang Clan member (born Russell Jones) died at age 36 of a drug overdose in 2004. It’s unclear how many children he has, but Variety reports there are as many as 13. Some of them are speaking out about their father’s estate.

“I have not seen anything as of yet and neither have my half-siblings,” Ashana Jones, one of ODB’s daughters, told the New York Post. “I don’t know what is owed. But I want what is owed. That sum can be sizable and right now I have received zero.”

“He was young,” his former manager Jarred Weisfield told The Post. “You can’t tell somebody who’s 35 to get a will.”

READ MORE: A&E Announces Ol’ Dirty Bastard Documentary Coming in 2023

Here’s more from the report:

Ashana’s mother, Krishana Rucker, received a $500,000 settlement for outstanding child support that goes back to the time of ODB’s death. Now that her “case is closed,” Rucker will give her a lawyer a retainer and “commission him to get my daughter her inheritance from Russell’s estate.”

New York State decided how the rapper’s money would be split up, since he didn’t leave behind a will. The money was to be divided between his widow and administrator of the estate, Icelene Jones, and his children.

Rucker allegedly attempted to block ODB’s kids from receiving any inheritance by claiming they aren’t his children.

“She went so far as to file a frivolous lawsuit in the state of California against my daughter and I claiming that we lied about Russell being her father,” Rucker said of Jones. “She untimely withdrew the suit. But is that the lowest thing you can do?”

Meanwhile, in related news…A&E has green-lit an Ol’ Dirty Bastard documentary that chronicles the late rapper’s life and career.

The project is being made with the approval of ODB’s estate, and “will include interviews with the artist’s family and closest friends, as well as never-before-seen personal archival footage from his wife, Icelene Jones,” per Complex.

The ODB estate will produce the film alongside Pulse Films.

“At Pulse Films we are passionate about making music documentaries that tell intimate, and unique stories about the world’s most iconic artists,” said Sam Bridger, Executive Producer for Pulse Films. “ODB completely redefined what it meant to be an MC. A genius who lived and breathed his art. We are thrilled to have Sam and Jason Pollard on board, who are the perfect filmmakers to tell this amazing story for the first time. There will never be anyone quite like ODB and we are so grateful to his family and friends for inviting us into his world.”

The A&E documentary is scheduled to premiere in 2023.