Monday, July 4, 2022
HomeRace/GenderBlack History
Black History

WATCH Frederick Douglass’ Descendants Deliver His ‘What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?’ Speech

By Fisher Jack
0

*Descendants of Frederick Douglass read excerpts from one of his most famous speeches: “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” Douglass gave this speech to a group of abolitionists 169 years ago.

Via NPR: In the summer of 2020, the U.S. commemorated Independence Day amid nationwide protests for racial justice and systemic reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

That June, we asked five young descendants of Frederick Douglass to read and respond to excerpts of his famous speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”

It’s a powerful, historical text that reminds us of the ongoing work of liberation.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: 6 Dead, Over 2-Dozen Wounded After Shooting At Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, IL | WATCH-Live

Frederick Douglass
Frederick Douglass

A text version of the full speech is available here.

Previous article6 Dead, Over 2-Dozen Wounded After Shooting At Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, IL | WATCH-Live
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO