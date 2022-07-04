WATCH Frederick Douglass’ Descendants Deliver His ‘What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?’ Speech

*Descendants of Frederick Douglass read excerpts from one of his most famous speeches: “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” Douglass gave this speech to a group of abolitionists 169 years ago.

Via NPR: In the summer of 2020, the U.S. commemorated Independence Day amid nationwide protests for racial justice and systemic reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

That June, we asked five young descendants of Frederick Douglass to read and respond to excerpts of his famous speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”

It’s a powerful, historical text that reminds us of the ongoing work of liberation.

A text version of the full speech is available here.