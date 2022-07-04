Marlo Hampton Flaunts Her Naked-Illusion Dress | LOOK!

*The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton has once more proved she is the queen of style. At least as far as some are concerned. Anyway, she recently stepped out in a naked-illusion dress, flaunting her “peach.”

At first glance, one might have thought she was naked. The “nude dress” sells at $680 and is part of the Lotta Volkova x John Paul Gaultier collection.

She took photos in different positions while wearing the dress. The front view photo shows her nipple and the nether parts. In another pic, she is shown bending, no doubt to give her followers a view of her rear.

She posted the nude-like outfit on her Instagram. Mia Thorton, the “Real Housewife of Potomac,” commented, “YES, MA’AM.” On the other hand, Sutton Stracke (the “RHOBH” star) called the outfit “The Best.”

Hampton wasn’t just content with taking photos in her dress: she went clubbing wearing the dress. She posted a video on TikTok wearing her designer duds while in a club.

Marlo is known for her many fashionable finds. But she is not really the first person to try this particular dress — it was initially available for purchase online. However, it is now sold out.

Volkova collab launched in May, and since then, celebs have been trooping to it to snap up styles. In June, Kylie Jenner was in a naked-illusion bikini, while Tove Lo got her fans going crazy when she wore her trompe l’oeil top, also from the same designer. Other celebrities who have been seen in nude-illusion outfits include Demi Lovato, Iggy Azalea and Bella Thorne.

After serving for years as a friend of the cast, Hampton finally secured a spot as a full-time “Housewife.”