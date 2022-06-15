Kandi Klaps Back! SLAMS Marlo Hampton For Calling Her A ‘Hoe’ | WATCH

*On this week’s episode of Access Hollywood‘s “Housewives Nightcap,” Kandi Burruss gets real about the drama ensuing on this season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Kandi slams her co-star Marlo Hampton for her “vile” remarks and shares why she was shocked over Sheree Whitfield “co-signing” with her. Kandi also admits that her feud with Marlo just gets “worse” as the season goes on and now that she is provoked, she won’t be holding back at the reunion!

Kandi’s reaction on watching Marlo and Sheree talk about her

“She [Marlo} started bringing up my past and tried to figure out people that I’ve dated or whatever she had to say about me … and I’m like, ‘Um mam, let’s not. Let us get on you … let’s not do that.’ Because some of the things the ladies were saying I could clearly go all the way in to say about them. Ok, but we just going to leave it at that. ”

“To be honest with you … Marlo says anything out of her mouth. She said I was a hoe, or whatever … I’m like a woman who is a known or allegedly a known whore cannot talk to me… I was more surprised by Sheree co-signing everything Marlo was saying. I expect that from Marlo but SHEREE! I was done when I saw that. I was totally shocked because I haven’t even done anything to Sheree. I don’t even understand where this energy is coming from. It just totally threw me off.”

