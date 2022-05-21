Saturday, May 21, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Kenya Moore Clowns Marlo Hampton: ‘I’m An Icon, She’s An Ex-Con’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Kenya Moore had a sit-down with Michael Rapaport who was guest-hosting on “The Wendy Williams Show” and she was pretty turned the wrong way when she was told by the host that Hampton, her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmate, had claimed she is jealous because Hampton has finally earned her peach and will become a full cast member.

“Jealous? That’s really silly,” said Moore, giggling. “I’m an icon, she’s an ex-con.”

Whoa! Damn. She actually went there without skipping a beat. Her comment quite shocked the audience as Moore, 51, continued to dig in.

“Why would I be jealous?” she asked.

“[Have you] always been good at snapping? Like, have you always been good at talking crap?” asked Rapaport in return.

“Probably, yeah!” Moore answered, smiling and laughing.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Taylor Bennett Talks Being Bi-sexual, Music and Relationship with His Brother Chance The Rapper | WATCH

Kenya Moore - Marlo Hampton - Instagram
Kenya Moore – Marlo Hampton – Instagram

But she was not done having fun at the expense of Hampton. Later during the Q&A, she added that she believes Hampton is attempting to “be like a NeNe [Leakes].” Leakes left the series in 2020.

“You’ll never fill those shoes, so just stay in your lane,” she quipped. “Or, you know, behind your bars.”

The host then steered the conversation toward a fellow “housewife” who also used to be on bad terms with her but is currently in her good books.

“I’m happy we’re friends again,” Moore said.

“Yeah, because you guys have duked it out,” Rapaport added.

Kenya Moore - Sheree Whitfield (Getty)
Kenya Moore – Sheree Whitfield (Getty)

“She’s my neighbor, like, literally, I can throw a stone and hit her back window. So, I need to be friends with her because I might need some brown sugar.”

But Moore also seemed to add fuel to the fire concerning the tension between her and Kandi Burruss. In March, Kandi had spoken to Page Six about Moore’s attempt to “come for her” this season.

“She tried to come for me one time. I gave it back to her. You can’t [try me]. I’m not going for it,” Burruss said at the time. “Go try that over there. Don’t try it with me. Try Jesus, don’t try me. That’s how I feel.”

Previous articleWith Tops Market Closed in East Buffalo A Food Desert Re-emerges
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO