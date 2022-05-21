Kenya Moore Clowns Marlo Hampton: ‘I’m An Icon, She’s An Ex-Con’ | WATCH

*Kenya Moore had a sit-down with Michael Rapaport who was guest-hosting on “The Wendy Williams Show” and she was pretty turned the wrong way when she was told by the host that Hampton, her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmate, had claimed she is jealous because Hampton has finally earned her peach and will become a full cast member.

“Jealous? That’s really silly,” said Moore, giggling. “I’m an icon, she’s an ex-con.”

Whoa! Damn. She actually went there without skipping a beat. Her comment quite shocked the audience as Moore, 51, continued to dig in.

“Why would I be jealous?” she asked.

“[Have you] always been good at snapping? Like, have you always been good at talking crap?” asked Rapaport in return.

“Probably, yeah!” Moore answered, smiling and laughing.

But she was not done having fun at the expense of Hampton. Later during the Q&A, she added that she believes Hampton is attempting to “be like a NeNe [Leakes].” Leakes left the series in 2020.

“You’ll never fill those shoes, so just stay in your lane,” she quipped. “Or, you know, behind your bars.”

The host then steered the conversation toward a fellow “housewife” who also used to be on bad terms with her but is currently in her good books.

“I’m happy we’re friends again,” Moore said.

“Yeah, because you guys have duked it out,” Rapaport added.

“She’s my neighbor, like, literally, I can throw a stone and hit her back window. So, I need to be friends with her because I might need some brown sugar.”

But Moore also seemed to add fuel to the fire concerning the tension between her and Kandi Burruss. In March, Kandi had spoken to Page Six about Moore’s attempt to “come for her” this season.

“She tried to come for me one time. I gave it back to her. You can’t [try me]. I’m not going for it,” Burruss said at the time. “Go try that over there. Don’t try it with me. Try Jesus, don’t try me. That’s how I feel.”