Friday, July 1, 2022
Lil Duval Catches Heat for Criticizing Gay Sex Scenes in ‘P-Valley’

By Ny MaGee
0

Lil Duval
Lil Duval (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

*Comedian Lil Duval is catching heat from queer fans of “P-Valley” for his criticism of the gay sex scenes in the popular Starz series. 

Patrik-Ian Polk, a writer and co-executive producer for the show, has addressed the homophobic criticism from viewers following Sunday’s episode in which the characters Lil Murda and Big Teak have sex. 

“Yea p valley lost me,” Duval said of the episode. “They need a super gay advisory on movies like they got for everything else. Cuz That’s a lot to see if u not use to it.” 

The fringe members of queer community were quick to lash out and rant about how TV episodes should also carry a “super straight advisory,” Complex reports. 

READ MORE: J. Alphonse Nicholson Reacts to Outrage Over His Gay Sex Scene in ‘P-Valley’

Polk advised Duval to simply watch something else because “the gay ain’t goin’ nowhere,” he said in a series of tweets. 

Polk added, “The reality is: a lot of these “straight”men are triggered by these gay love scenes. Watching them brings up questions they have about their own sexuality. That ain’t got nothing to do with us or #PValley. Do the work; look inward!”

He continued, “This is why it’s important to see these gay black love scenes on television. So when idiots come online criticizing the fact that the scenes exist, we have a problem. And it’s time to gay-regulate. PERIODT.”

“P-Valley” star J. Alphonse Nicholson (who plays Lil Murda on the show) also addressed the outrage over his character’s gay sex scene in a recent episode. 

The male-on-male sex scene between Lil Murda and Big Teak in Sunday’s episode left many viewers outraged. In response to the criticism, Nicholson took to Twitter to address the homophobic comments, The Jasmine Brand reports. 

”The love is real the hate is real,” J wrote. “As an actor the ultimate goal is to be as believable as possible. Relax, precise, fierce. Although @PValleySTARZ is a fictional story I’m grateful for the real conversations that are being had. Job well done. #PValleyStarz #LILMURDA #steadygrind”.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

