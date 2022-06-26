Gospel Legend KIM BURRELL Releases New Music/Video for First Time in 8 Years | WATCH

*ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Dove® and Stellar® Award-winning Gospel music icon Kim Burrell, arguably one of the most respected and influential voices in modern music, released her first visual radio single in eight years recently. Just in time for Black Music Month, the release of “Working for Your Good” also marks her first studio collaboration with dynamic talent and GRAMMY® nominated entertainer Travis Malloy (Dorinda Clark-Cole, Leandria Johnson, Fred Hammond), who wrote and produced the single and directed its accompanying video.

Recorded at Malloy’s Atlanta studio, the soaring ballad is a testament to the power of faith in the midst of life’s adversities. With emotion and conviction, Burrell delivers a message that will resonate with viewers. “This was such an important song for so many reasons. I was 13 listening to (Kim Burrell’s) “Everlasting Life.” My only dream at that time was just to meet her. Who would’ve known 24 years later I’d be writing and producing her new single? This is an overwhelming, life-changing experience to work with my favorite singer, one of the greatest voices of all time” says Malloy.

With an illustrious career spanning three decades, it was equally important for Burrell to work with emerging talent. “The music business for the last 35 years, has given me so many opportunities. This time around is like none of those, I’m beyond excited to work with someone new and so talented” says Burrell.

Burrell celebrated the release of “Working for Your Good” with an exclusive premiere viewing for fellow gospel artists, industry insiders and celebrity influencers at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station Regal Movie Theater. Attendees were also treated to a heartwarming Q&A session and an impromptu performance. In addition to the new visual single (available on all digital music platforms now), fans can expect a US concert tour and high-profile appearances in the near future.

About Kim Burrell:

Known for her dynamic vocal styling and skillful phrasing, Kim Burrell is a legendary, award-winning recording artist. With noted collaborations across multiple genres, including with Pharell, Harry Connick Jr. and the late Whitney Houston, her musical imprint is noted worldwide. International Superstars Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Brandy are among those who have publicly lauded Burrell, counting her among music royalty. Kim Burrell is beloved by gospel music listeners internationally for her songs “Holy Ghost”, “Sweeter”, “Victory” and “Oh Lord”. In 2016, the three-time GRAMMY® nominee, Dove®, and multi-Stellar® Award winner was featured on the blockbuster movie “Hidden Figures” soundtrack with the song, “I See a Victory”.

Her latest single, “Working for Your Good” is available on all digital and streaming platforms as of today and will be impacting Gospel music radio nationwide.

About Travis Malloy:

Pittsburgh, PA native Travis Malloy is a Grammy-nominated Singer-Songwriter who has written and/or produced for and with a wide range of musical legends including Zaytoven, Coko (SWV), Jermaine Dupri, Case, Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Kool & The Gang, Fred Hammond, and Faith Evans.

In 2021 he launched the Dream Currency unisex apparel line which features the Millions.Billions.Trillions. collection. In a year’s time, the wildly popular line garnered six figures and is supported by noted public figures like Rev. Al Sharpton, Missy Elliot, Erica Campbell, D.L. Hughley and dozens more. The viral success of the clothing brand led to a partnership with Reach Media/Radio One, the largest African American-owned media conglomerate in the USA.

source: avenueamedia.com