The Pulse of Entertainment: Tony Award Winning Melba Moore Releases 28th Album: ‘Imagine’

*“The album is my journey,” said music icon Melba Moore about her most recent album release “Imagine.” “It’s a family project. It’s my daughter’s vision.”

The three-time Grammy-nominated singer said the title of the album is about peace and love.

“Imagine if that was the case,” said Melba, who is also an actress.

The Tony Award winner’s “Imagine” project is her 28th album. It’s first single released was “So in Love.” Known for her unbelievable vocal range her career in entertainment started in 1967 at the age 22 when she starred in the musical Hair with Ronnie Dyson and Diane Keaton. She also recorded the single “Magic Touch” that year which wasn’t released until 1986 at the age of 41.

By the age of 25 Melba won a Tony Award in the “Best Performance” category for her role in the Broadway musical Purlie (1970). She also starred in the musical Timbuktu with Eartha Kitt in 1978. Film credits include Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970), Lost in the Stars (1974), All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989) and The Fighting Temptations (2003). While dating actor (“That’s My Mama,” “Amen”) and songwriter (The Jackson 5’s “Never Can Say Goodbye”) Clifton Davis they aired a variety television show in 1972 simply called “Clifton Davis and Melba Moore.” In 1986 Moore headlined CBS television’s “Melba” sitcom. In 1995 she starred on Broadway’s Les Miserables. Brookly was the next musical in 2006. Broadway’s Ain’t Misbehaving in 2007 followed. In 2009 Melba appeared on TV Ones “Unsung.”

She signed a management deal with Charles Huggins in 1974 (she was married to him from 1975 – 1991) then signed a recording contract with Buddah Records in 1975 and a string of hits followed that included “This is It,” “Lean On Me,” “Pick Me Up, I’ll Dance”(Epic Records) produced by McFadden and Whitehead (1979) , “You Stepped into My Life” (Epic Record), “Loves Coming at You” (Capitol Record), and “A Little Bit More” featuring Freddie Jackson (1986). Two Top 10 hits followed – “Do You Really (Want My Love)” and “Lift Ever Voice and Sing.”

Now at 76 years young she’s releasing “Imagine” which offers 10 new tracks.

“Her (Melba’s daughter) uncle produced it for me,” she added. “He produced for me before. They brought different songs to me through my daughter.”

You can also see Melba in the West Coast Black Theatre Troupe’s production of Lady Day. www.MelbaMoore.com

