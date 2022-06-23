Thursday, June 23, 2022
HomeMusicHip Hop
Entertainment

2pac Shakur’s Family Opens Pop-Up Restaurant in LA⁠ to Honor Late Rapper/Actor

By Fisher Jack
0

Tupac Shakur - 2pac
Tupac Shakur

*Tupac Shakur’s legacy remains even if he is no longer among us.⁠ Shakur, who passed away in 1996, dreamed of operating a restaurant called the Powamekka Café, which he meticulously described in a notebook.⁠

The late rapper’s family has since launched a pop-up restaurant with the same name in Los Angeles, which will serve food until June 30 at 800 W. Olympic Boulevard.

All of Pac’s favorite foods, including meatloaf and fried chicken wings, will be on the menu at the lunch and dinner establishment, a branch of Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen.⁠

Tupac stated in a handwritten note that he wanted the cafe to be a gathering place for “divaz” and “playaz.” His relatives posted a picture of the same note on Instagram.⁠

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH Goon Viciously Sucker Punch Veteran in LA’s Koreatown – Was it A Racist Attack?

Embed from Getty Images
 

He also wrote that he intended his restaurant to be “a passionate paradise 4 people with power 2 play and parlay,” which would be “the perfect hideout 4 those who wish 2 escape the world’z cold reality.”⁠

The pop-up restaurant has reportedly already been seen in Fresno, California, and New York City in previous years.

The restaurant is an establishment of Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen. The chefs are serving fried chicken wings, gumbo, meatloaf, as well as other lunch and dinner options.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Mike Tyson Has Zero Concerns About Flying Following Fight With Passenger | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleWATCH Goon Viciously Sucker Punch Veteran in LA’s Koreatown – Was it A Racist Attack?
Next articleUrban One, Inc. Founder Cathy Hughes Inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO