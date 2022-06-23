2pac Shakur’s Family Opens Pop-Up Restaurant in LA⁠ to Honor Late Rapper/Actor

*Tupac Shakur’s legacy remains even if he is no longer among us.⁠ Shakur, who passed away in 1996, dreamed of operating a restaurant called the Powamekka Café, which he meticulously described in a notebook.⁠

The late rapper’s family has since launched a pop-up restaurant with the same name in Los Angeles, which will serve food until June 30 at 800 W. Olympic Boulevard.

All of Pac’s favorite foods, including meatloaf and fried chicken wings, will be on the menu at the lunch and dinner establishment, a branch of Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen.⁠

Tupac stated in a handwritten note that he wanted the cafe to be a gathering place for “divaz” and “playaz.” His relatives posted a picture of the same note on Instagram.⁠

He also wrote that he intended his restaurant to be “a passionate paradise 4 people with power 2 play and parlay,” which would be “the perfect hideout 4 those who wish 2 escape the world’z cold reality.”⁠

The pop-up restaurant has reportedly already been seen in Fresno, California, and New York City in previous years.

