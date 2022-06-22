The Pulse of Entertainment: Vassal Benford Steps Out with ‘Melody Man’ from ‘My Favorite Moments’ CD | LISTEN

*“I had to do something to show I’m an artist too,” said 57-time platinum-selling producer, songwriter, singer and keyboardist Vassal Benford (Nancy Wilson, Ne-yo, Aerosmith) about his debut Jazz album “My Favorite Moments” (February 2023) and it’s leading single “Melody Man” (Benford Jazz).

Vassal has had a remarkable career in the music industry starting at the age of 16 when he wrote a #1 hit for Ramsey Lewis (“Michelle”). At 18 he had a second hit with a Nancy Wilson song produced by Stanley Clark.

“I left for Los Angeles working with Stevie Wonder and Michael Henderson, hadn’t even graduated,” Benford informed me when asked about his beginnings. “I met this guy…arranger/producer for Ramsey Lewis’ ‘Sun Goddess’. He heard my song…I rented a car, someone drove me to Chicago, and while there recording it that’s when I first saw Earth, Wind and Fire and was blown away.”

Vassal went on to collaborate with The Jacksons, Aerosmith, U2, NAS, Christina Milian, Ne-yo, Queen Latifah, Mariah Carey, Debra Cox, Patti LaBelle, Faith Evans and Rick Ross – to name a few. Aside from the multi-platinum record sales, Benford is credited for $150 million in revenue at the box office (After, New Jack City).

His debut as a Jazz artist, I am sure, will be just as remarkable. It will include collaborations with Grammy-winning Norman Brown and eight-time Grammy-nominated Gerald Albright. The lead single “Melody Man” from the “My Favorite Moments” album was mixed by Gregg Manning.

“In Gospel music, I wrote for Yolanda Adams, Tramaine Hawkins,” he said. “…that was before Kirk Franklin and Mary Mary!”

“A lot is going on right now. I manage BB King’s estate…have two hit movies out…producing the BB King film- a bio-pic,” Vassal added. “…My company produces a lot of shows.” www.VassalBenford.com

