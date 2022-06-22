Chris Brown Drops ‘We (Warm Embrace)’ Video Featuring Normani | Watch

*Chris Brown has dropped the sultry visuals for his new music video for “WE (Warm Embrace).”

Directed by Arrad and featuring Normani, Rap-Up reports that the video was shot at the Invisible House in Joshua Tree, Calif. Per the outlet, the video follows the release of Chris’ collaboration with Wizkid on the track “Call Me Every Day” from his “Breezy” album which drops June 24.

The album also features appearances from Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, and more.

Watch the music video via the YouTube clip below.

Brown is expected hit the road this summer for the One Of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby, which kicks off July 15.

“Man, that’s gonna be fun,” he said of the tour in a new interview with Big Boy, Hip Hop DX reports. “I still get nervous. I’m anxious about it, I have sleepless nights. I’m thinking of ideas. Because it’s the excitement, it’s adrenaline, it’s like a give and take. If you don’t understand that… you know energy, you can feel energy.

“Like, when I get in work mode or thinking about it, I’m also just putting it in my mind, ‘How are the fans gonna perceive this?’ And say you know what, ‘I didn’t waste my money coming to this muthafucka. I actually had a good time,’ you know what I’m saying?”

He added, “So there’s a lot that goes into that. I just don’t plot it out and say, ‘Look, we have to do this.’ But it’s something internally that I work on.”

Chris Brown and Lil Baby will kick off their 27-date tour in Raleigh on July 15 before wrapping in Las Vegas on August 27.