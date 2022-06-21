Tuesday, June 21, 2022
HomeNews
News

Janet Hubert Joins Cast of AMC’s New ‘Damascus’ Series

By Ny MaGee
0

Janet Hubert headshot
Janet Hubert

*Former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Janet Hubert has landed a role in AMC’s “Demascus” series. 

Demascus” is a half-hour series created by writer and playwright, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang) and executive produced by Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad). Kirk Moore (American Crime, For Life) and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners. Myki Bajaj of Gran Via is also a producer, per press release. 

Okieriete Onaodowan (Jack Ryan, Station 19) stars as Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. Hubert has been cast to play Dr. Bonnetville, a psychotherapist with a quick wit and a smart mouth; she uses her patented blend of apathy and cutting edge technology to aid her patients on their quests for personal growth.

Hubert joins previously announced cast members Caleb Eberhardt, who plays Redd, Demascus’ Bohemian artist best friend who is a reformed reprobate stumbling into adulthood, and he’s determined to take Demascus with him. Shakira Ja’nai Paye plays Naomi, an alluring performer who captures Demascus’ heart and imagination during a chance meeting; she’s a haunting missed connection and he can’t stop wondering: “what if?”. 

READ MORE: Janet Hubert Calls Out Phylicia Rashad for Celebrating Bill Cosby’s Release from Prison

fresh prince
Janet Hubert and Will Smith

As reported by Black Enterprise, Hubert is seeing a resurgence of her career after her fallout will Will Smith during the first three seasons of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Hubert had blamed Smith for causing her to become blacklisted in the industry. The two reunited in 2020 for a reunion special where they squashed their decades-long beef. 

“After 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert said during the taping with Smith, Today.com reported. 

Hubert originally played Aunt Viv for three seasons before she was replaced by Maxwell Reid. The actress previously criticized Smith, blaming him for her inability to get work after she left the series. Reports of a feud between Hubert and Smith circulated over the 27 years since.

“We never really together publicly talk about Janet, and what happened, and for me it felt like I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of ‘Fresh Prince’ without finding a way to celebrate Janet,” Smith told his co-stars at the reunion taping. 

The first season of “Demascus” will air on AMC and AMC+ starting in 2023.

Previous articleAri Lennox Has Fear of Flying, Will Not Do Shows ‘That Require Me to Fly’
Next articleLaurence Fishburne is Open to Hitting the Dating Scene
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO