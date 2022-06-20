Monday, June 20, 2022
Black and Missing: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*When loved ones disappear, most people can depend on help from law enforcement to search far and wide for answers. But if you’re Black in America the same amount of effort is not given to find your loved ones.

Sadly, David Robinson II knows this firsthand. His son, Daniel Robinson, disappeared from a worksite in the Arizona desert almost one year ago and hasn’t been seen since.

After a few searches, Robinson said local law enforcement dismissed his son’s absence without answers and with indifference, making his family’s anguish even worse.

Countless families of Black and Brown people have experienced that frustration firsthand when their missing loved ones are written off by local law enforcement as runaways or adults who just don’t want to be found.

Black & Missing (logo) - HBO

Who can families call for help? Derrica Wilson of Black and Missing Foundation, Inc., is a former law enforcement officer.

Click the video to find out what she had to say about the disparity in resources used to search for Black and Missing people.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

