Jennifer Hudson Reaches EGOT Status at 2022 Tony Awards

*Jennifer Hudson has made history by officially achieving EGOT status.

On Sunday, the actress and powerhouse singer bagged her first-ever Tony Award when “A Strange Loop” won best musical. As reported by PEOPLE, Hudson, 40, serves as a producer on the show.

To reach EGOT status, one must have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The “American Idol” alum won an Oscar for her role in 2007’s “Dreamgirls.” Hudon also earned a Daytime Emmy last year for the animated short “Baba Yaga.” Hudson won the first of her two Grammy awards for her 2009 self-titled album.

It was during this special moment that Prince told me to take it to church. At the time I didn’t hear what he said ! So now whenever I sing a Prince song, I hear him in my head telling me to take it to church so that’s what I do ! Happy heavenly birthday to my friend Prince ! pic.twitter.com/40Dzl8Jseg — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) June 7, 2022

Per PEOPLE, Hudson previously joked about how she would reach EGOT status, “I should get two more dogs.”

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy,” she said. “So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win. [They’re] like my good luck charms.”

In related news, Hudson will host her own daytime talk show this fall. The one-hour syndicated series titled “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will air on Fox Television Stations throughout the country and will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” Hudson previously said in a statement. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” will debut after daytime staple “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” signs off this spring after 19 seasons on the air.