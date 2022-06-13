Monday, June 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jennifer Hudson Reaches EGOT Status at 2022 Tony Awards

By Ny MaGee
0

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson / Getty

*Jennifer Hudson has made history by officially achieving EGOT status.

On Sunday, the actress and powerhouse singer bagged her first-ever Tony Award when “A Strange Loop” won best musical.  As reported by PEOPLE, Hudson, 40, serves as a producer on the show.

To reach EGOT status, one must have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The “American Idol” alum won an Oscar for her role in 2007’s “Dreamgirls.” Hudon also earned a Daytime Emmy last year for the animated short “Baba Yaga.” Hudson won the first of her two Grammy awards for her 2009 self-titled album.

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson is Set to Host Daytime TV Talk Show This Fall

Per PEOPLE, Hudson previously joked about how she would reach EGOT status, “I should get two more dogs.”

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy,” she said. “So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win. [They’re] like my good luck charms.”

In related news, Hudson will host her own daytime talk show this fall. The one-hour syndicated series titled “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will air on Fox Television Stations throughout the country and will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” Hudson previously said in a statement. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” will debut after daytime staple “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” signs off this spring after 19 seasons on the air.

Previous articleBlack Woman Fired As Abbott Canvasser After Laughing with Man Who Refuses to Support Re-election | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO