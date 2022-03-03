Thursday, March 3, 2022
Jennifer Hudson is Set to Host Daytime TV Talk Show This Fall

By Fisher Jack
Jennifer Hudson
*The daytime TV lineup is continuing to expand with new faces.

Jennifer Hudson will host her own daytime talk show fall 2022. The show will be called The Jennifer Hudson Show. The one-hour syndicated series will air on Fox Television Stations throughout the country and will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” Hudson said in a statement on Wednesday. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

The Jennifer Hudson Show will debut not long after daytime staple The Ellen DeGeneres Show signs off this spring after 19 seasons on the air. Will you watch?

