Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Thoughts on What Karen Bass Did WRONG

*I get Rick Caruso‘s big bucks, and the Police Protective League tossing the financial kitchen sink at Bass. BUT in a city like Los Angeles, primarily Hispanic, Black, Asian, young, liberal to progressive, and top-heavy Democratic, Karen Bass should have still at least handily topped Caruso in the number of votes received in the primary.

– I warned from the beginning something was amiss in her campaign.

– Relying way too much on national Democrats–playing up Biden’s endorsement was a mistake at this juncture given his low popularity ratings.

– Playing up her national Democratic party ties–means nothing in local politics, and that includes L.A., in fact, it’s a turnoff to many.

– Minimizing grassroots organizing with grassroots community activists and leaders.

– Over relying on Black, Hispanic and Labor, preachers, and corporate liberal Dem honchos–their clout has waned.

– Over relying on an establishment Dem campaign managing team–that’s thinking in the box not out of the box and using the same old tired formula and party hacks to run her campaign.

– Not going full blast on ALL social media, impromptu townhalls in the streets, online, at community centers, anywhere and everywhere there are regular folk and telling them with simple, direct messaging about what they’re most interested in and what she’ll do about them: safe streets, affordable housing, homelessness, the traffic glut, and cleaning up a dirty city and neighborhoods

—- Sadly, Caruso messaged far better on these hot button problems!!!!!

Caruso and the PPL are invigorated by last night’s results, they sniff a path to victory. They will throw everything at her for a knockout blow in November. KB has time to correct these errors and re-pivot her campaign toward non-traditional community leaders, activists, stakeholders, and progressive media and social media outlets that can add punch to her campaign.

Without that in November, well………

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His forthcoming book is The Midterms: Why they are So Important and So Ignored. (Middle Passage Press) He is the host of the weekly The Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show 9:00 to 11:00 AM on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network. His political affairs commentaries can be found weekly on thehutchinsonreport.net