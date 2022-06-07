Wednesday, June 8, 2022
LA Mayoral Race: Rick Caruso and Karen Bass will Go At it Again in November Run-off | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Rick Caruso - Karen Bass (Getty composite)
Rick Caruso – Karen Bass (Getty composite)

*It was predicted to go down this way and that’s exactly what happened. In today’s primary race for mayor of Los Angeles, the results are in. The top 2 vote-getters, Rick Caruso and Karen Bass will go at it again in a November runoff. That’s because neither candidate will claim a majority in Tuesday’s primary.

Caruso took a three-point lead over Bass in the early results, with about 41% of the vote to Bass’ 38%. In a speech at The Grove, his shopping center in the Fairfax District, Caruso said that voters had sent a message about the importance of dealing with homelessness and crime.

“We are not helpless in the face of our problems,” he said. “We will not allow the city to decline. We will no longer accept excuses.”

Addressing her supporters, Bass said her goal is to make clear that she is the only true Democrat in the race. Also, it will be essential to “deconstruct that fake image” that Caruso had created during the campaign. Caruso, a longtime Republican, switched his party affiliation to Democrat shortly before entering the race earlier this year.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Snoop Dogg Supports Billionaire Republican Over Karen Bass For LA Mayor | WATCH

Caruso spent tens of millions of dollars of his estimated $4.3 billion fortune to finance a seemingly nonstop display of TV and online ads to tap into voter angst.

Bass could become the first woman to hold the office and the second Black person. Bass, 68, is a favorite of the party’s progressive wing, while Caruso, 63, is a political shape-shifter who calls himself a “centrist, pro-jobs, pro-public safety Democrat.”

Fisher Jack

